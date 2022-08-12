Bristol City will be looking to pick up their first victory of the Championship season tomorrow when they visit Wigan Athletic.

The Robins will be looking to build on Wednesday night’s 4-1 victory away to Coventry City in the League Cup and secure their first points of the second-tier campaign.

Whilst we wait and see how Nigel Pearson’s side fare up against the Latics, here, we have devised a 24 question quiz that will test your knowledge of Bristol City Football Club.

Can you score 100%?

The hardest Bristol City quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 In what year was Bristol City founded? 1884 1894 1904 1924