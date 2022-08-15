Bolton Wanderers have gotten off to a promising start to the latest League One season.

Ian Evatt’s side currently sit in 8th place in the table having earned five points from their opening three games.

One win and two draws leaves the team unbeaten in the early weeks of the new campaign.

Up next for Wanderers is a midweek clash with Morecambe before a weekend visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

The hardest Bolton Wanderers quiz on the internet - Can you score 24/24? 1 of 24 Who did Bolton Wanderers begin their latest season against? MK Dons Sheffield Wednesday Ipswich Town Charlton Athletic