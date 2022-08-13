Blackpool have had a mixed start to their 2022/23 campaign.

Kicking things off with a win on the Championship’s opening day versus Reading, the Seasiders then suffered defeat away at Stoke City last weekend.

This was followed up by a penalty shootout loss in midweek versus AFC Barrow.

Putting the above aside, why not put your Blackpool FC knowledge to the test in this brand new, difficult, FLW quiz below and see how well you know your club!

See if you can score at least 90% – and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

The hardest Blackpool FC quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 WHAT YEAR WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED? 1867 1877 1887 1897