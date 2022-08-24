Blackburn Rovers have seen plenty of change over this summer following the departure of manager Tony Mowbray.

New manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has been working through the transfer window to add to his side and create a side able to compete for a play-off spot after just missing out last year.

Rovers have got off to a good start this season as they currently sit top of the table and the boss will be hoping to carry on their form as they prepare to face West Brom this weekend.

However, in the meantime, why not put your Blackburn knowledge to the test with this quiz?

The hardest Blackburn Rovers quiz on the internet - Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 In what year were Blackburn Rovers founded? 1875 1880 1883 1887