After four years away, Ipswich Town have finally secured their return to the Championship.

They have perhaps been in League One longer than planned, but after appointing Kieran McKenna as head coach in December 2021, the Tractor Boys have been improving and under his guidance they will be back in the second tier for the 2023-24 season.

How did Ipswich Town seal promotion to the Championship?

With one game to spare, Town sealed their status for next season with a 6-0 demolition of Exeter City at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

They knew a win of any kind would do, but they completely blew the Grecians away with their firepower as they were 5-0 up inside 32 minutes of the match.

The final goal came on 47 minutes through Wes Burns and the promotion party began, with Ipswich sitting four points ahead of nearest challengers Sheffield Wednesday with one game of the season to go.

Ipswich aren't quite at the summit of the league though with Plymouth Argyle ahead of them by a point - the title battle will go down to the final day of the season and the Suffolk outfit will make the long trip to Fleetwood Town on Sunday to try and make that happen.

The Town media team captured the events of Saturday's promotion for their YouTube channel, and it's certainly a sight to behold.

Footage shows Ipswich fans welcoming the players pre-match to Portman Road in a sea of pyrotechnics, and the post-match celebrations were certainly something to behold.

Champagne is sprayed across the changing room by players and McKenna even throws a bin over the head of star attacker Conor Chaplin before the players and staff make their way back onto the pitch to continue the celebrations with supporters.

How are Ipswich Town fans reacting to their promotion celebrations?

Town supporters are clearly still on cloud nine and in jubilant mood following the victory that signalled their return to the Championship, and many are hailing the team spirit that is shown in the footage.

Some Ipswich fans even got rather emotional when watching the footage back as they prepare to watch their club in the Championship once again next season.