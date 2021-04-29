‘The great thing that I love about Max Aarons is..’ – Exclusive: Jon Newsome offers thoughts on Norwich City star

Jon Newsome has issued praise for Max Aarons and his progress at Norwich City in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The full-back has had yet another stellar season for the Canaries with him helping the men from Carrow Road immediately achieve promotion back to the Premier League.

Of course, time will have to tell as to whether he is part of the side for next season in the top flight as the rumours and speculation over his future continues to increase but, one thing’s for certain, he is a player that is going only one way at the moment.

And, for Jon Newsome, Aarons deserves plenty of credit for his career and work so far as a player, saying that the full-back has clearly put in the graft to get where he is today.

Speaking to Football League World exclusively, Newsome said:

“The great thing that I love about Max Aarons is that he’s 21 years old, and he’s played over 100 first-team games which, by itself, speaks volumes for me.

“The lad’s done the hard yards. He’s learned his craft, and he’s still a very, very young man. He’s had some outstanding performances this season undoubtedly.”

Aarons has already achieved a lot in his career and it is easy to forget he has another 15 years left in him in the game, so who knows what else he is going to go on and do.

First and foremost he’ll be eager to secure the title with Norwich as soon as possible, though, with them on the brink of that now.