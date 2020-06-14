‘The great escape is on’ – Plenty of Barnsley fans react to friendly win over Sheffield United

Barnsley continued their preparations for the resumption of the Championship campaign with an encouraging performance and moral boosting win against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United on Saturday.

Gerhard Struber’s side return to league action next weekend when they will take on Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road, having not played since suffering a 2-0 home defeat against play-off chasing Cardiff City back at the beginning of March.

The Tykes will be looking to pull off an unlikely survival bid during the final nine matches of the Championship campaign, which will be no easy task given they are bottom of the table and have a sizeable seven-point gap to make up to get out of the danger zone.

However, Struber’s side can take an awful lot of positives out of their warm up match against Sheffield United, who themselves are looking to continue their fine season in the Premier League when their campaign gets back up and running on Wednesday night – and Barnsley secured a promising 2-0 win against their Yorkshire rivals.

The two scorers for the Tykes were Elliott Simoes and Callum Styles, with the latter earning plenty of plaudits from Barnsley supporters with some urging Struber to make him a permanent feature of their starting line-up for the run in.

It was therefore a very good run out for Barnsley and although Sheffield United might not have been at full strength, it is still a result which they can look to take into their meeting with QPR next weekend, as they look to put together a run of wins which will be needed to ensure survival.

Here then, we take a look at some of reactions to the game against Sheffield United from Barnsley supporters…

the great escape is on! — Mark Beachill (@markbeachill) June 13, 2020

good to see Callum is back in the squad straight away was playing phenomenal before the injury — Cam (@TykeCMK) June 13, 2020

Good now focus on EFL — Firat🇬🇧 (@firatmoncler) June 13, 2020

can we play them every week — Harry (@harrybastow) June 13, 2020

Now do that every game — Intertykes_edits (@intertykes) June 13, 2020

Styles needs to start been saying it ages — «(Charlie)» (@Chazza25BFC) June 13, 2020

Now put it out on pitch in league n we’ll smash it — Kuy (@AlfieKuy) June 13, 2020