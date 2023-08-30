Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion is currently in the shop window with his future hanging in the balance.

There are just a couple of days remaining before all summer business will be concluded and Diangana isn't without his suitors.

Both Burnley and Leeds United have been reported as potential landing destinations for the winger although there are question marks regarding both of those moves.

He would be better off staying put at the Hawthorns and returning to fitness there, and here is why.

Are Burnley or Leeds a good fit for Grady Diangana?

As previously mentioned, Burnley and Leeds are the two teams keeping tabs on Diangana and they both offer intriguing prospects.

Starting first at Turf Moor and following their promotion back to the Premier League, they have been keen to strengthen in a number of areas under the stewardship of Vincent Kompany.

Having spent nearly £100 million already and one of their new faces being Dara O’Shea from West Bromwich Albion, Diangana is supposedly next on the list.

A lot of their wide talent occupies the left flank, which would work in the favour of the 25-year-old. That being said, he is yet to amass more than 2,000 league minutes in a season, which is quite alarming and is a key reason as to why he shouldn’t be making this jump.

Injury issues have plagued Diangana amongst other things and so for the sake of his career, he needs to find stability in the Championship before he goes looking for a return to the Premier League. Enter Leeds United, who fulfill half of those criteria.

Daniel Farke’s side are of course in the second division but they don’t boast any real stability at the moment.

The Wilfried Gnonto situation is a prime example of this both for the mess that started it all and next, from Diangana’s point of view, that the Italian is staying put at Elland Road.

Swapping West Brom for Leeds in the current climate is hardly a huge upgrade and with Gnonto joining Luis Sinisterra, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter in the frontline in that chaotic 4-3 win at Portman Road last time out, it is difficult to see where the former West Ham United man fits in.

The aforementioned quartet all found the back of the net for Leeds against Ipswich Town and with Joe Gelhardt and Crysencio Summerville waiting in the wings too, Diangana won’t be attaining the regular minutes required under Farke any time soon.

Diangana’s prospects of remaining at West Bromwich Albion

Burnley and Leeds are the only two sides who have been prevalently linked with Diangana which is understandable given his previous and current injury woes.

From both the perspective of the player and West Brom, he is best served staying put. His 7-goal contributions in just over 1,900 minutes last term represents a solid return but if he remains fit then under Carlos Corberan, he can return to being one of the more feared players that the division has to offer.

It won’t be easy for him at The Hawthorns either, after all the Baggies scored three against Swansea City and four against Middlesbrough in the month of August. John Swift and Brandon Thomas-Asante have two a-piece for this stretch of games and the likes of Jed Wallace and Jeremy Sarmiento are making their impact felt as well.

Diangana’s stock has definitely fallen since his days at West Ham but there is still plenty of time for him to reinvent himself and then be fully deserving and ready for a Premier League switch.

For the time being though, he is best suited to returning to fitness at The Hawthorns and fighting for playing time under Corberan.