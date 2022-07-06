“The good thing” – Pundit shares Liam Rosenior thoughts ahead of Derby County’s League One season

Derby County’s exit from administration represents a good opportunity for the Rams to put full focus back onto the football pitch.

With Wayne Rooney heading for pastures new, Liam Rosenior has been provided with a chance to succeed in the hot seat at Pride Park ahead of their 2022/23 League One campaign.

The 37-year-old, who has now spent over three years at Pride Park in a coaching capacity, was reportedly on the managerial radar at Championship club Blackpool, however, no deal came to fruition.

Revealing his thoughts on Rosenior’s interim appointment, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I think you never know whether anybody could do a job until they’re given an opportunity.

“As I say, the good thing for Liam is that David (Clowes) is a lifelong Derby supporter, so he will have seen the job that Liam’s done alongside Wayne Rooney.

“And, he’s given him his head in terms of bringing players in. It’s nice to see him get the opportunity to see what he can do as the number one.”

The verdict

With Rooney departing because of the longevity of the takeover saga, that has now been resolved, Rosenior will be hoping that he can assemble a strong enough squad in a short amount of time before the new season gets underway.

Rosenior has gained some invaluable experience during his relatively short time in a coaching role thus far, with operating during Derby’s administration likely to have improved him significantly in a coaching capacity.

Now looking to add players to assemble a strong core to his squad, it remains to be seen if they will continue to lose players this summer.

Rosenior has a big job on his hands over the next few months but derby fans will be excited by the project that will be in place under Rosenior.