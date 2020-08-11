‘The good news begins’, ‘Oh wow’ – Loads of Leeds United fans are buzzing with this recent announcement

Loads of Leeds United fans have reacted after it was confirmed that winger Jack Harrison would be rejoining the club on loan again in the Premier League.

Harrison has spent the last two campaigns at Elland Road, becoming a real favourite of Marcelo Bielsa’s, and was an ever-present as they lifted the Championship title this summer.

Last season saw him score six Championship goals in 46 appearances, assisting eight more for his teammates as well, taking his total with the Whites to 10 goals and 12 assists in 91 appearances.

Leeds fans will be hoping to see plenty of business done this summer following their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Yesterday also saw them confirm the signing of young Wigan Athletic forward Joel Gerhardt on a permanent deal.

It is unsurprising, therefore, given his impact in the second tier for the Whites recently, that the news of Harrison’s signing went down particularly well with the fans…

