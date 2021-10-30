‘The GOAT of the Championship’, ‘Privilege to watch’ – These Fulham fans heap praise on 27-y/o after victory over West Brom

Fulham picked up a crucial three points as they beat promotion rivals West Brom 3-0 at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

Whilst there were several impressive performers for Marco Silva’s side, Aleksandar Mitrovic was the man who made the difference once again.

The 27-year-old hit a hat-trick, with his first coming from the spot after he fortuitously was awarded a spot-kick, and he capitalised on a Robert Snodgrass error to double the advantage.

Then, he took home the match ball as he was positioned well to finish off after good work from Harry Wilson.

Incredibly, that takes the Serbian international to 18 goals from just 15 Championship games, with his importance to the team clear to see.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see Mitrovic came in for plenty of credit from the support, who are delighted with the contributions he is making every week, and particularly today.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

The 🐐 of the championship — Thomas (@thomasffc541) October 30, 2021

Championship is boring with him here https://t.co/hLeKKtCU0c — George (@1871_GS) October 30, 2021

17 goals in 15 games for Mitro. What a ridiculous privilege to watch him. #FFC — Josh Whitcomb (@Whitcomb) October 30, 2021

Mitrovic is an absolute cheat code for the Championship! Just too good for this league! 🔥3⃣ #FULWBA https://t.co/dQYlBMLPx3 — PET.R Petrov (@ppetrov_fr) October 30, 2021

Who’s better than him? No one that’s who 😍🔥 https://t.co/JTeCK1Gp6f — Glenn Pitman (@Glenn_Pitman) October 30, 2021