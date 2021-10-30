Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fulham

‘The GOAT of the Championship’, ‘Privilege to watch’ – These Fulham fans heap praise on 27-y/o after victory over West Brom

Published

1 hour ago

on

Fulham picked up a crucial three points as they beat promotion rivals West Brom 3-0 at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

Whilst there were several impressive performers for Marco Silva’s side, Aleksandar Mitrovic was the man who made the difference once again.

The 27-year-old hit a hat-trick, with his first coming from the spot after he fortuitously was awarded a spot-kick, and he capitalised on a Robert Snodgrass error to double the advantage.

Then, he took home the match ball as he was positioned well to finish off after good work from Harry Wilson.

Incredibly, that takes the Serbian international to 18 goals from just 15 Championship games, with his importance to the team clear to see.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see Mitrovic came in for plenty of credit from the support, who are delighted with the contributions he is making every week, and particularly today.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


