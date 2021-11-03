‘The Goat’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s performance v Sheffield United

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to Lewis Grabban’s goal and performance in his side’s hard fought 1-1 draw at home to Sheffield United.

The Reds were made to work for their share of the spoils by a Blades side that dominated possession of the ball for long periods during this clash at the City Ground.

It was the visitors who took the lead eventually, with Morgan Gibbs-White finding the net in the 78th minute, before that man Grabban came up with the goods some five minutes later as he crashed home a Brennan Johnson cross from close range, thus continuing his fine form since Steve Cooper took over at the club.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Nottingham Forest faithful to react to what they had seen from their striker, with many taking to social media to air their views on Grabban’s performance.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Nottingham Forest academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Wes Morgan? Yes No

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

He scores when he wants he scores when he wannnntttts Lewis Grabban he scores when he wants — spencerw6987 (@spencerw6987) November 2, 2021

He’s the best football player in the world — Jackbrag (@JHBnffc) November 2, 2021

GOAT — Joel Francis (@Francis12Joel) November 2, 2021

Get in Lewis https://t.co/G36CfmOYS2 — forest fan 1971 (@gtomlin71) November 2, 2021

Should never of left him out tonight — Richard Elliott (@elliott4sho) November 2, 2021