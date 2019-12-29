The Glasgow Rangers star who is a January target for Middlesbrough and Stoke City

It’s set to be a busy transfer window for Middlesbrough as they look to bolster their squad with attacking talent.

Despite a recent upturn in form, the Teessiders have performed below expectations so far this term as they hover perilously close to the Championship relegation zone.

Injuries have certainly played their part so far this term, but that’s all the more reason to strengthen once the transfer window opens.

The need for attack-minded players has been well-publicised, and the latest link would certainly tick the boxes from that point of view.

According to the Daily Mail, Middlesbrough are eyeing a loan move for Jordan Jones.

The Rangers star came through the ranks at the Riverside Stadium before moving north of the border to kickstart his career in the game.

Jones moved to Ibrox over the summer but has struggled for gametime due to injuries, and it’s thought that he could be allowed to head out on loan in order to secure more regular first team football.

Now 25 years of age, Middlesbrough could be the ideal destination for Jones who is also said to be attracting the interest of Stoke City.

The verdict

Middlesbrough are in desperate need of creativity and Jordan Jones could be just the ticket.

A Teessider through and through, the 25-year-old may relish the opportunity to play for his hometown club as he looks to get more regular first team football.

The only issue is whether Rangers would allow a relatively new player to leave on loan.