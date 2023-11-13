Highlights Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney has had a tough start, with only one point from his first four games and still searching for his first win.

It has been a tough start to life as Birmingham City manager for Wayne Rooney.

Rooney picked up just one point from his first four games since replacing John Eustace last month, and the wait for his first win as Blues boss continues after his side were beaten 3-1 by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Jobe Bellingham put the Black Cats ahead against his former club, and the hosts had further chances to extend their lead, but Koji Miyoshi equalised for Birmingham against the run of play.

Sunderland continued to dominate in the second half, and Dion Sanderson's own goal restored their advantage before Adil Aouchiche sealed all three points for Tony Mowbray's side.

The Blues were sixth at the time of Eustace's departure, but they are now 18th in the Championship table, seven points from the play-off places.

Birmingham are back in action after the international break when they host bottom side Sheffield Wednesday at St Andrew's, and Rooney could be boosted by the return of Lee Buchanan, Keshi Anderson and Tyler Roberts, while George Hall is also closing in on a comeback.

What is the latest on George Hall's injury?

Hall has been sidelined since August with a hamstring injury, and Rooney revealed prior to the game against Sunderland that he was in contention to feature, although he was not included in the squad.

"George will travel with the team," Rooney told Birmingham Live.

"I will see where he’s at tomorrow to see whether he’s on the bench or not, but he will travel with the team.

"He’s a player we have to be careful with because he’s an explosive player. He has had recurring injuries in the past, so we have been looking into how we manage him and how we get him up to full speed.

"He is not going to be one we just throw straight back in, the way Ethan Laird was for instance. We have to really build up (Hall) and make sure we get him right. I think he’s a player who will take a little bit of time to get up to full fitness and we must monitor that because the last thing we want is him getting injured again."

The George Hall plan Wayne Rooney must follow

Hall's imminent return is welcome news for Rooney as he searches for his first win as Birmingham manager.

The 19-year-old scored two goals and provided one assist in 30 appearances for the Blues last season, and he has certainly been missed so far this campaign.

With pressure increasing on him, it would be tempting for Rooney to throw Hall straight back into action against Sheffield Wednesday in just under two weeks time, but it is essential that he takes a cautious approach.

As Rooney himself said, Hall has struggled with recurring injuries previously, and managing his minutes will be crucial to avoid a further spell on the sidelines.

It is unfair to expect Hall's return to transform the Blues' fortunes, but he is an outstanding talent, and they cannot afford to lose him for an extended period, particularly at a time when they are sliding down the table.

Hall's potential is underlined by the fact he was previously linked with Liverpool and Leeds United, and he is likely to be well-suited to the "no fear" style of football Rooney has been instructed to implement at St Andrew's.

It seems Rooney is aware of Hall's importance to the team, and the 37-year-old must ensure that he remains patient with the midfielder.