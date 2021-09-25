Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘The game changer tonight’ – Many West Brom fans react to impact from 29-year-old in QPR turnaround

A number of West Brom supporters have heaped praise on forward Jordan Hugill following his impact from the bench as the Baggies secured a 2-1 win at home to QPR.

The Baggies went into the game under pressure to get back to winning ways in the Championship after suffering the frustration of being held to three successive draws.

However, Valerien Ismael’s side fell a goal down inside the opening minute with Andre Gray converting to put West Brom straight onto the back foot.

West Brom were causing problems right the way through the game for the QPR defence but they were unable to get back on level terms. That was until Ismael turned to his bench and brought on both Hugill and Callum Robinson ten minutes into the second period.

Hugill managed to have a real positive influence on the game when he came on and he helped West Brom better link the play in the final third.

That shows that the 29-year-old can have an impact for the Baggies and he was heavily involved in the Baggies turning the game around.

Many West Brom fans were quick to praise Hugill for his impact off the bench against QPR and many were suggesting that he played a key role in the turnaround.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


