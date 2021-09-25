‘The game changer tonight’ – Many West Brom fans react to impact from 29-year-old in QPR turnaround

A number of West Brom supporters have heaped praise on forward Jordan Hugill following his impact from the bench as the Baggies secured a 2-1 win at home to QPR.

The Baggies went into the game under pressure to get back to winning ways in the Championship after suffering the frustration of being held to three successive draws.

However, Valerien Ismael’s side fell a goal down inside the opening minute with Andre Gray converting to put West Brom straight onto the back foot.

West Brom were causing problems right the way through the game for the QPR defence but they were unable to get back on level terms. That was until Ismael turned to his bench and brought on both Hugill and Callum Robinson ten minutes into the second period.

Hugill managed to have a real positive influence on the game when he came on and he helped West Brom better link the play in the final third.

That shows that the 29-year-old can have an impact for the Baggies and he was heavily involved in the Baggies turning the game around.

Quiz: Have West Brom ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Have West Brom won the Championship title during their history? Yes No

Many West Brom fans were quick to praise Hugill for his impact off the bench against QPR and many were suggesting that he played a key role in the turnaround.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Hugill and CR7 changed the game just with their presence. QPR’s time wasting was unreal from the first minute. Take 3 points #WBA — george coley (@coleyg15) September 24, 2021

Shout out to Hugill deft touch in to CR7 for the assist for the winner. We needed to win that after the last few poorer results. #WBA got to follow it up next game — Andrew Beech (@beechyboy90) September 24, 2021

Hugill don’t half put himself about#wba — Matthew Fleet (@HalesowenBaggie) September 24, 2021

Mowatt, Hugill, Robbo, and Grant all superb there. #BoingBoing #wba keep ur heads now!!! — Luke Mason (@jastle68) September 24, 2021

Feel like we need to play Robbo and Hugill together, got a great chemistry and we were better when they were on. Would still have Diangana starting though — Sammy D (@SamDavidson1997) September 24, 2021

jordan hugill the game changer tonight — Jack (@Jack_Hobson96) September 24, 2021

I like him lol. Reminds me of old fashioned centre forward when football was a contact sport. Wish he’d get a goal or two though 😂 — Mark (@turner14guvnor) September 24, 2021