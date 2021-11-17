Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol Rovers

‘The future’s bright’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react as club make swift off-pitch decision

Bristol Rovers have appointed Tom Gorringe as the club’s new CEO

The Gas parted company with Martyn Starnes earlier today, after he held the role for around three and a half years. 

Tom, who joined the club as a commercial director back in 2017, joined The Gas with a wealth of experience with roles at Portsmouth, Cardiff City and Brighton & Hove Albion. 

The club’s CEO has a Business degree and won the Star of the Future Award at the 2013 Football Hospitality Awards, and in 2015, he received the Rising Star Award at the Stadium Business Awards in Barcelona.

Tom was also selected for the inaugural Sports Industry Next Gen programme for young leaders in sport back in 2016, showing excellent promise in the steps towards this new challenge. 

In June 2020, Tom was promoted onto the board at Bristol Rovers, with his excellent work at the club since 2017 making him deserving of this next step. 

The Gas are an ambitious club and Tom will be striving to help the club improve in all departments, from revenue generation to the results on the football pitch.

