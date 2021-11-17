‘The future’s bright’ – Many Bristol Rovers fans react as club make swift off-pitch decision

Bristol Rovers have appointed Tom Gorringe as the club’s new CEO.

The Gas parted company with Martyn Starnes earlier today, after he held the role for around three and a half years.

Tom, who joined the club as a commercial director back in 2017, joined The Gas with a wealth of experience with roles at Portsmouth, Cardiff City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The club’s CEO has a Business degree and won the Star of the Future Award at the 2013 Football Hospitality Awards, and in 2015, he received the Rising Star Award at the Stadium Business Awards in Barcelona.

Tom was also selected for the inaugural Sports Industry Next Gen programme for young leaders in sport back in 2016, showing excellent promise in the steps towards this new challenge.

In June 2020, Tom was promoted onto the board at Bristol Rovers, with his excellent work at the club since 2017 making him deserving of this next step.

The Gas are an ambitious club and Tom will be striving to help the club improve in all departments, from revenue generation to the results on the football pitch.

Here, we take a look at how Bristol Rovers fans have reacted on Twitter to the news of Gorringe’s appointment as CEO…

Hope it proves to be a success, Tom is one of the good guys 🙂 — Matt Strong (@mattstrong) November 17, 2021

That is fantastic news so well deserved ! A person who is forward thinking, helpful & has great communication skills 👍 — Chris Monaghan (@cmgas53) November 17, 2021

Good luck, Tom. You're probably one of the best things that have happened to the club under Wael's reign to date, I hope that you can kick on and drive us forward! — Cal (@callumbees) November 17, 2021

The future’s bright,the future’s Gorringe. — trevor edwards (@msntrev) November 17, 2021

Absolutely brilliant! — Nick Hibbs (@Hibbsy37) November 17, 2021

Tom has been an absolute credit from my experience and has improved links between the club and fanbase since he's been here.

Much to work on, huge improvements needed – best of luck Tom. #UTG — Michael Willett (@1MichaelWillett) November 17, 2021

Great news. Congratulations Tom. — Andy Gray (@AndyGray1957) November 17, 2021

Good luck Tom huge opportunity & no doubt lots to do – would love to know what the CEO at Rovers does on a day to day basis – ideal opportunity to enlighten the fans! — Alveston Gas (@SimonDGould) November 17, 2021