The future of Robert Snodgrass and Kenneth Zohore at West Brom becomes clearer

West Brom are unlikely to sell Robert Snodgrass or Kenneth Zohore this month.

According to the Birmingham Mail, neither player has attracted any suitors despite being transfer listed this January.

Neither player is in manager Valerien Ismael’s plans for the rest of the season and thus have been put up for sale.

West Brom are said to be willing to listen to loan offers for both players, but their preference is to move them on from the club on a permanent basis in the next week.

That has left the club feeling that both will remain at the Hawthorns until the end of the season.

Snodgrass’ contract expires in the Summer, while Zohore’s contract runs for an extra 12 months. Neither have featured for the club since November and they were also left out of the squad that won 3-0 against Peterborough last weekend.

West Brom aren’t too concerned with Snodgrass’ situation due to the expiration of his contract. However, Zohore is on significant wages for a player unlikely to feature again for the club.

Jordan Hugill is another drain on the wage bill that the club is hopeful of selling this window.

Ismael has made his feelings clear that none of these players are set to play for him much again.

The Baggies are currently fifth in the Championship and will be hoping to bring in reinforcements between now and deadline day next Monday to enhance their promotion bid. But sales will be necessary to complete their business plans this January.

The Verdict

At 34-years old, Snodgrass simply has nothing left to offer a side chasing Championship promotion.

It’s likely that all three players’ wages are halting progress on any transfer deals. This is a tricky situation for the club to find themselves in, but it is a problem of their own making.

Ismael may have no other option but to give these players minutes in order to drum up interest in their services.

Otherwise, it’s difficult to see how this situation changes.