Cardiff City

‘The future is bright’ – Many Cardiff City fans react as club seal double fresh player agreement

Published

8 mins ago

on

Cardiff City have announced that new deals have been signed by promising youngsters Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies.

With the first team showing an upturn in form on the pitch, the Bluebirds are looking to secure their future stars as well and that’s exactly what they’ve done here.

Colwill is a midfielder and got a brief run-out in Cardiff’s 3-1 weekend victory over Coventry City, replacing Harry Wilson in stoppage time.

Davies meanwhile is a forward and has been training with the first team, but is yet to make a matchday squad for the Bluebirds just yet.

Both players have penned contracts that run until the summer of 2023 and are regular starters for the under-23 side that have won four of their last five games this season in the Professional Development League.

Davies actually bagged a brace last week in a 4-1 victory over Colchester, which may have led to the club scrambling to agree fresh terms on his future.

With Davies and Colwell tied down for two years and Joel Bagan making first-team appearances this season, the future certainly does look bright in the Welsh capital, and Cardiff fans have been reacting to the contract news on social media.


