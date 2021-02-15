‘The future is bright’ – Many Cardiff City fans react as club seal double fresh player agreement

Cardiff City have announced that new deals have been signed by promising youngsters Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies.

With the first team showing an upturn in form on the pitch, the Bluebirds are looking to secure their future stars as well and that’s exactly what they’ve done here.

Colwill is a midfielder and got a brief run-out in Cardiff’s 3-1 weekend victory over Coventry City, replacing Harry Wilson in stoppage time.

Davies meanwhile is a forward and has been training with the first team, but is yet to make a matchday squad for the Bluebirds just yet.

Both players have penned contracts that run until the summer of 2023 and are regular starters for the under-23 side that have won four of their last five games this season in the Professional Development League.

Davies actually bagged a brace last week in a 4-1 victory over Colchester, which may have led to the club scrambling to agree fresh terms on his future.

With Davies and Colwell tied down for two years and Joel Bagan making first-team appearances this season, the future certainly does look bright in the Welsh capital, and Cardiff fans have been reacting to the contract news on social media.

So encouraging – this is what supporters have been crying out for. Excellent news 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿👍🏼 — Matt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@matthewjamesali) February 15, 2021

You have to be fair to McCarthy not enough managers take the academy so seriously especially one on a short term deal! — Ben Johnsey (@Johnsey_ben) February 15, 2021

Great news and very well deserved. Good to see that we giving the Academy players a chance 👍 — Chris Peplow🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@chris2803) February 15, 2021

Fantastic news, future is very bright👏🏻👏🏻 — christian🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@christiantobz) February 15, 2021

You love to see it — Hayden Joness🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@haydenjones1966) February 15, 2021

Fantastic. — The Barry Horns (@thebarryhorns) February 15, 2021

If he’s going to give the u23s a chance give mick a life time contract https://t.co/QDPc6hdBNJ — Owen Goldberg (@owengoldberg1) February 15, 2021

So good to see @CardiffCityFC investing in youth and giving them first team opportunities. These two were always on a different level in county schools games! https://t.co/orDfV1sqe3 — Nicholas (@CufNicholas) February 15, 2021

Love to see it. Need to give them minutes now https://t.co/mv0imUUwwa — Iwan Barber (@iwanbarber1) February 15, 2021

Stop it Cardiff, you’re actually giving me hope for the future, this isn’t like you… #CCFC https://t.co/zbQSbPoKtZ — Daniel Heard (@heardthenews_) February 15, 2021