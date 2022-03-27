The Fulham youngsters who will be eyeing a breakthrough season in 22/23

Fulham have had an excellent season and are on course for a return to the Premier League in style.

As well as picking up positive results consistently, Marco Silva has built a team that plays good football, whilst he’s also incorporated some exciting young talents in the XI.

Fabio Carvalho is the standout player in that respect, with the midfielder destined to play at the highest level, with a transfer move to Liverpool expected to be on the cards again in the summer.

However, he isn’t the only highly-rated youngster that has come through at Craven Cottage, and here we look at TWO more who could breakthrough next season…

Tyrese Francois

Firstly, Fulham need to sort a new deal with the midfielder, as his current contract expires in the summer and there are doubts about whether he will sign.

But, Silva is a massive fan of the player, as he recently claimed that he was the youngster that has impressed him most after Carvalho. Even though you would expect the boss to big up someone he wants to sign a new deal, it is telling that he is so complimentary of Francois.

Having come through the ranks as a kid, the 21-year-old clearly feels he is ready to make the step up and will be frustrated that opportunities haven’t come his way.

If he does play, he has the qualities to thrive in Silva’s attack-minded approach and it will be interesting to see where his next step is.

Jay Stansfield

Fulham bought the striker from Exeter in 2019 and there has been a hope that he will be able to kick on.

Now 19, the youngster will feel he is getting close to making his mark on the first-team, having improved his physicality and tactical understanding recently.

Of course, making the transition from the U23s to potentially the Premier League will be a huge ask but Stansfield does have quality, which is why he has represented England at various youth levels.

Again, he is someone who should benefit from the style of play that Silva has introduced at the club.