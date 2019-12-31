The Fulham transfer masterstroke which is now playing a vital role in promotion push: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand….

Fulham made it back-to-back home wins over the weekend as they followed up their impressive 2-1 win over Leeds with a narrow 1-0 success against relegation strugglers Stoke City.

Scott Parker had been receiving criticism for his side’s displays during a three-game losing run in early December, but his side have now cemented their spot in the Championship play-off zone after collecting seven points from their last three games.

Bobby Reid was on target for the West London outfit against the Potters as he tapped home Anthony Knockaert’s rebounded effort, with this strike marking his third goal in two games following his brace against Luton last time out.

The attacker was signed on an initial season-long loan deal from Cardiff over the summer, and while it took him some time to find his feet within a lively attacking unit at Craven Cottage, he has now become a key part of Parker’s plans.

Reid has now scored four goals and registered four assists during his 21 appearances for the Cottagers this term, while the fact he has now played the full 90 minutes for three consecutive matches is indicative of his growing importance to the side.

Can you score maximum points in this Fulham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 1) What league were Fulham playing in for the 2016/17 season? Premier League Championship

The 26-year-old has been showing some excellent movement off the ball throughout his time in a Fulham shirt, but the fact he is now starting to add consistent goals to his game means he can take pressure off Aleksandar Mitrovic to keep finding the net.

Fulham have heavily depended on Mitrovic at times this season given he has netted 18 goals in 24 appearances for Parker’s side, but Reid’s goalscoring form now means that Fulham have added another focal point to their attacking set-up.

It is certainly still important that Mitrovic keeps hitting the target during the second half of the campaign, but having another facet to their attack in Reid means Fulham can now start hurting their opponents in more ways than just one.

Parker must now continue to place his trust in Reid by giving him more 90-minute appearances over the coming weeks, as there is every possibility that the former Cardiff man now holds the key to Fulham’s promotion chances this term.

A promotion-challenging team must have a number of attacking players they can rely on to consistently produce the goalscoring goods, and Reid’s recent form suggests he is now capable of taking on this mantle alongside Mitrovic.

Cardiff will now be regretting the fact Reid failed to make himself at home at Cardiff, while Fulham fans are now starting to appreciate their club’s excellent piece of business in landing the attacker.