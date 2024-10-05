After a poor start to their season, Luton Town will be expected to make changes come the January transfer window whatever happens between now and then.

The Hatters have underperformed their expectations in the opening two months of 2024-25 - many thought they had constructed somewhat of a Championship super-team with their transfer business last season, but they are failing to fire with any regularity.

Unless Edwards can get his current crop of players firing in the final few months of 2024, then there is likely to be plenty of changes come the next transfer window - having kept things pretty much the same over the past summer.

FLW takes a look at four members of the Luton squad we believe could depart permanently or on loan when the transfer window reopens in January 2025.

Joe Taylor - Loan

After perhaps thinking he was finally going to get a chance to shine for Luton, Taylor may find his best course of action to head out on loan again.

Last season, temporary stints at Colchester United and Lincoln City in League Two and One respectively saw him find the back of the net 21 times, prompting plenty of summer interest in his services.

Taylor stayed put at Kenilworth Road though and has appeared a few times off the bench, but he has been unable to start a Championship match under Edwards this season.

The 21-year-old was linked with a loan move to Huddersfield Town in the summer, but the Terriers' attempt to sign the striker went awry after Luton's mishap of not signing a replacement.

January could be a chance to put things right for both clubs, with Huddersfield possibly likely to move back in for the striker after their problems in front of goal in League One.

Cauley Woodrow - Permanent

Woodrow has had a fairly average stint with the Hatters, although he was likely never signed as an out-and-out starting player.

He has not found the back of the net with any consistenct, but provides a good option off the bench with his hard-working attitude and ability to make defenders feel uncomfortable.

Now at the age of 29, though, Woodrow should be looking to move on.

Previously, the Fulham academy graduate flourished at Barnsley in the Championship, but following a lack of game-time with Town, he should be looking for a move if he wants to prolong his career at such a level.

A move to a fellow Championship seems viable, but a drop-down to a higher end League One club could be the perfect solution to Woodrow resurrecting his fortunes in front of goal.

The striker was reportedly a target for Derby County in the summer, but a deal never came to fruition, but expect interest in the striker this January regardless.

Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu - Permanent

If this were to happen then it would be emotional for Hatters fans, but Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu may need to move on if he wants to gain some regular minutes.

Mpanzu has claimed legendary status at the club. After 11 seasons and a journey from the National League to the Premier League though, it might be time for a fresh start for the midfielder.

Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu's 2023/24 Premier League Stats - As Per FotMob Appearances 27 Pass accuracy % 74.9% Accurate long balls 16 Touches in opposition box 17 Duels won % 47.1% (48/102)

There is no doubt he has been consistently class throughout his time at Luton, but this season he has dropped down the pecking order, and is still yet to renew a contract which expires next summer.

All signs point to the 30-year-old leaving Kenilworth Road after more than 400 appearances, and if Edwards isn't planning on keeping the midfielder, they should command a fee for him in January if a pre-contract deal isn't sorted abroad.

A Luton Town legend, but his journey in Bedfordshire looks to be coming to an end if nothing changes.

Joseph Johnson - Loan

As a Luton Town academy graduate, Johnson has done well to appear on eight different occasions for the first-team and has shown serious promise.

The left-back made his debut after just turning 17, and has certainly gained some valuable experience for someone at such a young age, where he is now 18.

But every young player who isn't featuring regularly could do with a loan move, which means a temporary January departure could be the best thing for Johnson.

His game time is limited despite being included in the squad regularly already this season, but with Alfie Doughty on the left and several options ahead of him in the back three, you get the feeling that a loan exit would be best for all parties.