Blackburn Rovers have certainly been served well by the success of their academy in recent years.

A number of the club's current first-team regulars, such as captain Lewis Travis, Adam Wharton, Joe Rankin-Costello and Hayden Carter, having all come through the youth ranks at the club.

The impact they are making in Jon Dahl Tomasson's first-team is clearly vital to the club, with this summer's transfer window once again highlighting that the club are working on a budget, that means they cannot afford to go out and buy a whole new starting XI on a regular basis.

As a result, Rovers will be hoping that plenty more youngsters currently on their books, can continue to make the progress required to step up to senior level, and ease the pressure on them when it comes to the money they actually have to spend to recruit what they need in each transfer window.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at four current Blackburn Rovers youngsters, who do look as though they may be able to save the club plenty of money in the market in the years to come by stepping up to become key senior players themselves.

4 Zak Gilsenan

Gilsenan has made two first-team appearances for Blackburn, with both of those coming against League Two opposition in the Carabao Cup this season. The winger has found the net in both of those matches, including with a stunning free kick in the 8-0 thumping of Harrogate Town in the last round.

The 20-year-old did not look out of place in those performances, showing his willingness and ability to make things happen, before backing that up with a goal from the penalty spot on his debut for the Republic of Ireland's Under 21s side in the September international, meaning it already looks as though he has the potential to go far in the senior game with Rovers in the years to come.

3 Harry Leonard

Rovers fans have already seen glimpses of what Leonard can do this year, not least with his first senior goal in the win over West Brom on the opening day of this season.

But with Sam Gallagher and new signings Niall Ennis and Semir Telalovic all likely to be available after the break, it may be the case that Leonard's game time is now reduced for a period.

However, Gallagher is approaching the end of his contract at Ewood Park, and if he does move on, then Rovers may feel that what they have seen from Leonard already, means they could promote from within at centre-forward, rather than go out and spend on a replacement.

2 Jake Batty

Despite the sale of Tayo Edun to Charlton Athletic, Blackburn did not sign a left-back this summer, leaving Harry Pickering as their only senior option in that position, meaning they may look to recruit in that area in the future.

One alternative is to turn to Batty, with the 18-year-old having already featured twice for the club in the Carabao Cup over the past two seasons, with appearances that have shown he has the potential to step up to senior level with more experience and progress, and a new long-term contract he signed last season does give him the time to make that sort of development.

1 Tom Bloxham

Following a successful trial with the club earlier in the year, Bloxham joined Blackburn from Tottenham on a free transfer this summer, and the 18-year-old is already making an impression.

The attacker was one of those to get a debut goal in that win over Harrogate and followed that up with an encouraging league debut off the bench in the defeat at Plymouth before the September international break - where he made his first appearance for the Republic of Ireland's Under 19 side - all of which suggests that Bloxham is another with the potential to add some much-needed firepower to Blackburn's forward line in the years to come.