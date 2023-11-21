Highlights Illan Meslier is currently the first-choice goalkeeper for Leeds United, with Karl Darlow being signed during the summer as backup.

This has pushed Kristoffer Klaesson further down the pecking order, with his chances of playing for the senior team diminishing.

Klaesson, who turns 23 this week, needs to find a new home to further his career as he is unlikely to rise in the pecking order at Leeds. A loan or permanent move could be the best option for him.

Leeds United currently have Illan Meslier as their first-choice goalkeeper despite signing Karl Darlow during the summer, but that has meant bad news for Kristoffer Klaesson in terms of his place in the pecking order.

The Whites’ squad depth at the moment is uncharacteristically impressive in some areas, with Daniel Farke able to call upon four goalkeepers in his senior group.

Darlow's arrival has bumped Klaesson and Dutch U-21 international Dani van den Heuvel further down the pecking order as a result.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Klaesson last featured for Leeds in any capacity in the first pre-season fixture of the summer against Manchester United, and then never since. He has just one senior appearance to his name for Leeds, performing magnificently off the bench away to Wolves in March 2022 during an important 3-2 win when replacing the injured Meslier.

He has been on the bench on four occasions this term, while not featuring for the U-21 side at all yet, too. Klaesson has been a regular for the development side with van den Heuvel in recent years, but both have struggled for minutes at that level due to the emergence of Harry Christy.

Having said that, he turns 23 this week and is no closer to a regular first-team berth, which he ought to be at that sort of age. It doesn't look at all likely that his future is in West Yorkshire at this stage.

What next for Klaesson?

Leeds' goalkeeper has flitted between second and third-choice since his arrival at the club. Including this season, Klaesson has spent 58 games as an unused substitute for Leeds since arriving from Norwegian side Valerenga.

It's hard to say how much his involvement with senior players at a higher level will have developed the Norway U-21 international, even if there is some value to mingling with experienced heads at Thorp Arch. However, it cannot have been as beneficial as his start to professional football, where he made 57 appearances as a teenager for Valerenga, which earnt his move to Elland Road.

Joel Robles and Darlow have seen him now demoted to third-choice for some time now, and the next step in his career has to be to find a new home.

In July 2021, he cost Leeds £1.6 million, which, in the eyes of many connected to Leeds, may have all but been paid back from that solitary performance against Wolves alone; but unless an injury occurs or Darlow has another performance like he did away against Salford City, Klaesson stands little chance of rising to second in the pecking order.

It was expected that he would see himself restricted to another season of development squad football, but he isn't even afforded that currently. A loan could be a good step, but many Leeds fans would argue it has come far too late should it transpire in January.

Klaesson has been virtually forgotten by Leeds and Farke, and at the age of almost 23, he’s stuck between wanting a loan or a permanent home, with the U-21s having multiple options younger than him as well.

His contract with the club runs until 2025, so there is still time for him to go out and prove he’s worth keeping around, but with just 18 months left, the club and Klaesson need to decide whether severing ties is for the best this January.

He has no chance of featuring for Leeds in any capacity this season and a permanent move is surely the best option for all parties, as he must be questioning what he’s doing at Leeds right now.