Highlights Leeds United will delay expanding Elland Road until they win Premier League promotion, focusing on squad improvements.

Missing out on promotion means potential departures of star players to comply with PSR rules.

Chairman Paraag Marathe confident in the club's ability to challenge for promotion once star players are sold.

Keith Wyness believes that Leeds United will delay any plans to expand Elland Road until they win promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke did a very good job in his first year with the Whites, as the side collected 90 points. However, it was only enough for third in the table, due to the incredible form of Ipswich Town and champions Leicester City.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

That meant Leeds had to settle for the play-offs, and despite an emphatic victory over Norwich City, it ended in disappointment as Southampton beat Farke’s men at Wembley on Sunday thanks to an Adam Armstrong goal.

Leeds United face up to realities of not winning promotion

Missing out on promotion was always going to have implications for Leeds, and they’re now facing up to those.

It’s widely expected that they will have to cash in on a few star men to ensure they comply with PSR rules, with Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and potentially Archie Gray all likely to depart the club in the coming months.

Chairman Paraag Marathe has already conceded that deals will be done, but he is confident that they will be in a position to challenge for promotion once again.

Elland Road expansion latest

Yet, another knock-on effect is what happens to Elland Road. It had been reported that the club were considering increasing the capacity to around 55,000, with work likely to have staredt if they had won promotion.

Now, that is thought to be on hold, which is understandable, as spending such a vast amount on the stadium as a Championship club may not be seen as the smartest investment.

Keith Wyness on Leeds United expansion plans

And, speaking to Football Insider, former Aston Villa CEO Wyness explained that Leeds will only revisit those plans in 12 months' time if they have managed to return to the top-flight.

“I think that file may have been on top of the desk, but now it has been put back into the drawer. It will be on hold until they see where they are – probably around February 2025.

“I don’t see a major investment in the stadium being made until they get a clearer picture on potential promotion. The squad and getting that promotion has got to dominate thoughts. Everything has to be put on hold apart from that. If there are small improvements to help the fans, great, but the focus has got to be on going up.”

Leeds United can still have a bright future

The defeat to Southampton will still hurt Leeds, and it may take some time for the fans and board to get over it.

It will mean that some favourites have to go in the summer transfer window, and delaying the Elland Road expansion is another consequence of remaining in the second tier.

Nevertheless, Leeds can still have a bright future, with the ownership group remaining hugely ambitious, and their long-term plans remaining the same.

They will want to take the club back to the Premier League, and there will be a belief that Leeds can establish themselves among the elite, which is when talk will no doubt start about increasing the capacity once more, as there will be demand to fill the stadium if they mix it with the best.