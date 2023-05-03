Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock has admitted he was unsure whether to accept the job at the club.

Warnock arrived at the John Smith's Stadium in February to replace Mark Fotheringham and the 74-year-old has done an outstanding job, winning five and drawing four of his 14 games in charge to move the club out of the Championship relegation zone.

Town currently sit 21st in the table, three points above the relegation zone with two games remaining and they will secure safety if they avoid defeat at home to Sheffield United on Thursday night.

However, defeat to the Blades will set up a huge final day clash against 22nd-placed Reading and victory for the Royals would send the Terriers down to League One.

Warnock has inspired an incredible turnaround in a squad which had won just seven games all season prior to his appointment, leading them to a run of just one defeat in their last seven games to increase their survival prospects.

What did Neil Warnock say?

Warnock conceded that he had significant doubts about accepting the Terriers job due to their tough fixture list, while he also revealed that assistant Ronnie Jepson had called him to raise concerns after watching the team in action.

"It was the fixtures putting me off. I remember Ron ringing me after watching them at Stoke. He said: 'Are you sure, gaffer?'" Warnock told the Yorkshire Post.

"He said they weren't very good at Stoke. And the fixtures were horrific. Nine out of the top ten or something.

"It was difficult, but it just shows you what the lads can do. The lads have probably surprised themselves. Sometimes, you do underachieve and just need an arm around you, don't you.

"I brought people like (Josh) Ruffels and Josh Koroma in who have really been told they had no future with their contracts up.

"I think they will both get clubs now after the way they have played."

Will Huddersfield Town stay up?

It is difficult to bet against the Terriers securing safety after their excellent recent form.

Warnock is right to point out the challenging fixtures he faced, but he has masterminded victories against promotion hopefuls in Millwall, Middlesbrough and Watford, underlining the impressive job he has done in West Yorkshire.

He has managed to instill belief and resilience in a team who were lacking confidence and looked destined for the drop before his arrival, with his man management skills once again proving to be effective.

Warnock will have significant motivation to secure safety against one of his former clubs in Sheffield United on Thursday night, but even if it was to go down to the final day, Town would be strong favourites against a Reading side who are without a win in their last 12 games.