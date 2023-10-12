Highlights Oxford United have made a strong start to the League One season and are currently in contention for promotion to the Championship.

There are five key members of the first-team squad whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the season, raising the risk of them leaving the club for free.

Players like Tyler Goodrham and James Henry have been important contributors to Oxford, but their futures with the club are uncertain due to their expiring contracts.

It has been an excellent start to the League One season for those of an Oxford United persuasion.

Having spent much of the previous campaign battling to avoid relegation to League Two, this season has been much improved, with the U's currently competing for promotion to the Championship in the early stages of the current campaign.

Indeed, a number of the club's first-team squad have really started to show just how good they can be, since the league began back in August.

One concern from that for those around the Kassam Stadium however, is the risk of certain members of that group leaving the club for free, when their contracts expire at the end of this season.

As things stand, there are five members of Manning's first-team squad who could walk away from the club for nothing this summer.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at those players, who are set to see their contract with Oxford come to an end in the next 12 months, right here.

1 Tyler Goodrham

Having come through Oxford's academy, Goodrham has now made himself a regular feature in the U's senior side.

The 20-year-old midfielder has contributed some important goals for the club over the past couple of seasons, and his performances reportedly saw him attract interest from the Championship in the summer transfer window.

That will be a concern for Oxford with his contract due to expire this summer, although the club do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, giving them some insurance here.

2 Josh Murphy

Murphy joined Oxford in the summer of 2022, having previously played for the likes of Norwich and Cardiff in the Premier League.

Since making the move to the Kassam Stadium however, the winger has struggled to make a consistent impact for the club, something which has not been helped by injuries.

As a result, the pressure now looks to be on Murphy to earn a new contract with Oxford, with his current deal with the club due to expire at the end of this season.

3 James Henry

Henry is one of Oxford's longest serving current players, having joined the club from Wolves all the way back in the summer of 2017.

Since then, he has been a regular and reliable source of goals and assists for the club from midfield, although recent years have been blighted by injury.

That may therefore mean his future with the club is somewhat up in the air, considering his contract is set to expire at the end of this season, and the fact that at 34-years-old, he may be starting to approach the latter stages of his career.

4 Marcus McGuane

McGuane first joined Oxford on loan from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2020, before making that move permanent in May 2021, on a three-year deal.

In total, the 24-year-old has now racked up over 100 appearances across all competitions for the U's from the centre of midfield.

That three-year contract is of course now into its final 12 months, although it has recently been reported that there is an option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, giving Oxford some protection with regards to McGuane's future.

5 Ciaron Brown

Brown is another who first joined Oxford on loan - this time from Cardiff City in January 2022 - before making his move to the Kassam Stadium permanent in the summer of 2022.

The defender has been a regular presence in the U's backline ever since he made his move to the club, underlining his importance to Manning's side.

As a result, there may be some concern about the fact he is now into the final year of his contract with Oxford, especially considering it was reported in the summer that the League One club knocked back an approach for his services from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.