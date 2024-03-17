Norwich City are currently locked in a battle for a play-off place in the Championship, and how that race ends could have ramifications for keeping hold of some of their top stars.

There are a number of players at Carrow Road that are set to see their deals expire at the end of this campaign, but a few who are still under contract beyond this summer, and may attract interest from elsewhere, could command a fee.

Here, Football League World takes a look at the four Norwich players that could leave the Norfolk side for a fee this summer.

Adam Idah

Idah departed Carrow Road on loan to Celtic in January, and has since hit the ground running north of the border.

He is under contract at Norwich until the summer of 2028, leaving his parent club in a very strong negotiating position come this summer if a permanent move is to be discussed.

It appears as though it has been on the mind of Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, when he was quoted by Glasgow World as saying: "We'll assess that at the end of the season. It's not all in our hands. It would need to be negotiated."

Rodgers alludes to the fact that there is no option-to-buy clause in the loan deal, meaning that a fee would need to be agreed this summer.

Whether with Celtic or another side, the 23-year-old appears to be enjoying his football away from Carrow Road and is putting himself firmly in the shop window with his loan club, so a permanent deal looks a real prospect.

Gabriel Sara

The Canaries will want to do everything they can to keep hold of their midfield creator this summer, but if the club are resigned to another season in the second tier beyond this summer, offers from elsewhere may become too good to resist.

Sara is up near the top of the Norwich charts in terms of goals, assists and match rating so far this season, a sign of just how vital he has been to David Wagner's team throughout this campaign.

He had already caught the eye of teams in some of Europe's top leagues last year, including West Ham and Atletico Madrid, and his performances throughout this campaign will have done little to put any potential suitors off.

He joined the Norfolk club in the summer of 2022, for a fee reported to be in the region of £6 million from Brazilian side Sao Paulo, signing a contract that is set to run until 2026.

That will put Norwich in a comfortable negotiating position for the upcoming summer, but, if this season doesn't end in promotion, Sara is sure to start wondering whether he could test himself at a higher level - and the sort of clubs that might be interested may present an offer that is too good to refuse.

Jonathan Rowe

Rowe is another player that Norwich would likely want to keep hold of if they could, but it could prove difficult without promotion to the Premier League secured.

At just 20 years old, Rowe has become a regular in Wagner's side when available, but has missed a notable number of games through injury, the latest picked up being a hamstring issue.

Nevertheless, this hasn't stopped the Norwich winger being monitored by sides such as Aston Villa - as is bound to happen when a prospect has produced a double-figure goal haul at a high level despite his relative youth.

When he rejected a move to Lazio earlier this year, it was reported that the forward was focused on securing a move to the Premier League in that window or in the summer.

With a contract that runs out at the end of next season, and with clear ambitions to return to the Premier League, failure to ascend this season may see Norwich decide to cash in on their academy graduate, but much will depend on how he returns from this latest injury.

Abu Kamara

Abu Kamara has been on loan at League One outfit Portsmouth this season and has impressed in his time there, becoming a regular starter and predominately operating on the right wing.

The 20-year-old seems as though he is destined to progress to a higher level than the third tier, but he may find those opportunities easier should he return to Pompey on a more permanent basis.

Norwich have a good selection of wide players and attackers, so coming back to Carrow Road and being afforded as much game time as he currently is at Fratton Park may be a tough ask if his parent club manage to hold on to some of their star names, especially if a Premier League promotion is on the cards.

Pompey currently look set for promotion to the Championship, and Kamara enters the last year of his current deal this summer, so making his loan deal a permanent transfer this summer may be a move that works for all parties - although other clubs such as Stoke and Leicester City have also been linked recently.

Grant Hanley

Through a mixture of injury unavailability and manager selection, club captain Hanley has only managed a handful of league starts this season, with a number of candidates seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order - an issue that would likely become more apparent if Norwich went up.

Grant Hanley's Norwich City Stats Prior To 2023-24 Season - As Per Transfermarkt Competition Apps Goals Assists Premier League 48 1 0 Championship 122 4 2 FA Cup 11 1 0 EFL Cup 2 0 0

At 32 years old, the Scotland international still has a lot to offer a prospective buyer, and with his contract running until next summer would command a fee.

Injuries may be a key part of the discussion for any potential deal, but having managed to find his way back to some first team football following a lengthy spell on the sideline, his leadership and experience is likely to be valued by other clubs.