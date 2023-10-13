He may have missed out on the Sheffield Wednesday head coach role in the summer, but Danny Rohl has landed the job at the second time of asking.

Having lost out to Xisco Munoz in July when Dejphon Chansiri was looking for a Darren Moore replacement, Rohl continued on as Germany's assistant coach but having departed the national team setup of his home country last month, a new role didn't take too long to appear.

The Sun's Alan Nixon reported last weekend that talks between Chansiri and Rohl had gone well as the Thai businessman looked to replace Munoz, who had been sacked after 10 winless league matches as Owls boss, which sees them bottom of the second tier table at the second international break.

A work permit was needed for Rohl to become Wednesday's new boss though, and after that was granted by the Home Office, the 34-year-old was confirmed as Munoz's successor on Friday afternoon at Hillsborough.

Who is Danny Rohl?

Rohl has never been a head coach of a club but he has been more of a right-hand man in his coaching career.

Starting out at RB Leipzig as a video analyst, Rohl was promoted a few times to eventually become the assistant manager to Ralph Hasenhuttl in 2016 at the age of just 27, and when Hasenhuttl headed to Southampton in 2018 he followed suit too.

Rohl was hired by Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick though less than a year later to be his assistant at the German giants, and after continuing under his successor Niko Kovac, Rohl joined the German national side to re-unite with Flick in 2021, where he stayed until one month ago.

What has Danny Rohl said after being appointed as Sheffield Wednesday head coach?

In his first interview as Wednesday head coach, Rohl has told the club's media channels: "It is amazing to be here now."

"It was a long process in the last seven days, but I had a good conversation with the chairman and it was very open-minded for everything, and I'm looking forward to being a part of this traditional club now.

"It's amazing, I've been in the stadium and the first impression was amazing, and I'm looking forward to having the first match.

"It feels like I am ready for this, you spoke about my experience in the past, I know it's a big challenge now to make the step forward as a manager but I prepared the last 10 years for this step, and I think it is amazing to have this first step here at Sheffield Wednesday.

"It is such a traditional club and I think everybody is dreaming about such a club and to be a part of such a club.

"I saw some videos about the fans and the crowd in the last days, I've got a lot of messages that shows how passionate the fans are here, and for me it's crazy to be here now and be part of this club."