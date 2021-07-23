‘The final piece of the jigsaw’, ‘Massive statement’ – Many QPR fans react to emerging transfer news

Queens Park Rangers have already made seven new additions to their first-team squad ahead of the 2021-22 Championship season – and they could be about to make it eight.

Mark Warburton has made some shrewd signings this summer as the Hoops look to better their 9th placed finish from the 2020-21 campaign, and it’s included making loan deals for Sam Field, Jordy de Wijs and Charlie Austin permanent.

There will be some new faces at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium next season as well, with the likes of Sam McCallum, Andre Dozzell and Jimmy Dunne joining the R’s – and a player fans have been clamouring for looks set to return as well.

After signing in the January transfer window on loan, Stefan Johansen is set to make a return to Loftus Road, with the R’s paying a £600,000 fee to secure the Norwegian international from Fulham.

According to talkSPORT’s Sean Gallagher, Johansen is having a medical with the club this afternoon and it will bring to an end what has been a bit of a protracted transfer saga, with a deal taking a few weeks to reach due to the change in managers at Craven Cottage.

Naturally QPR fans are delighted with the news and they’ve been reacting on social media.

