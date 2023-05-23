Middlesbrough may need to fork out around £10m if they want to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen for the long term, the Northern Echo has claimed.

The United States international spent the 2022/23 campaign at the Riverside and was always one of the first names on the teamsheet there despite not enduring some tricky times at the Teesside club.

It looked as though his loan move wasn't going to work out well following a poor start to the campaign for Boro - but Michael Carrick's arrival in October proved to be a real turning point - rising up the table under his stewardship and managing to seal a fourth-place finish.

That was a major achievement considering the start to the season they had, although they fell at the penultimate hurdle with Coventry City managing to secure a 1-0 win on aggregate.

Steffen did suffer the heartbreak of not going to the World Cup, but he endured a reasonably productive season and will be hoping to utilise that to earn him a move away from his parent club City this summer.

What is Manchester City and Zack Steffen's stance?

Pep Guardiola's side and Steffen seem to be in agreement that he needs to move on from the Etihad Stadium this summer, with his game time likely to be limited by the likes of Ederson and Stefan Ortega next season if he stays with the Premier League champions.

Boro would love to sign him permanently but he is reportedly earning £60,000 per week and that would be unaffordable for Carrick's side.

In a potential boost for the Championship side though, Steffen is keen to leave City, telling the Philadelphia Inquirer: "I don’t think I’ll go back (to Man City)

"No, I want to be playing. Although I had a great time at City and I love those guys, and obviously [it’s] an amazing club, I don’t really have any plans to go back."

Should Middlesbrough pay £10m for Zack Steffen?

That's a pretty hefty chunk of change in the second tier and even if Boro decide to cash in on a couple of key players, they shouldn't be looking to pay anywhere near £10m for the American.

They shouldn't even be looking to pay him half of what he's reportedly earning at the Etihad, so it would be ideal if Carrick and the recruitment team could find a cheaper alternative.

Boro could still recruit a reasonably decent shot-stopper for a fraction of the price - and it would be good if they were able to sign a shot-stopper for the long term to provide stability in this department.

Although bringing in stoppers on loan could mean that it's easier for Sol Brynn to get his chance to impress at some point, they need to think about next season and the short term rather than just the bigger picture.

You feel they have a great chance of securing promotion during the 2023/24 campaign - and this is why they need to try and bring in a permanent, high-quality keeper to maximise their chances of sealing a top-flight return.