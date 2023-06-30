Frank McAvennie believes that the Leeds United fans would get behind Lee Bowyer, as he urged the club to consider the former player for the head coach role.

Leeds urged to consider Lee Bowyer for head coach role

The Whites are on the lookout for a new boss after Sam Allardyce’s exit following their relegation to the Championship back in May.

49ers Enterprises are closing in on their takeover of the club, and their first task will be to appoint the new boss.

A host of names have been linked with the vacancy, and the most recent reports have suggested that former Norwich City chief Daniel Farke is in line to take over.

However, speaking to Football Insider, ex-Celtic forward McAvennie explained why someone like Bowyer, who starred for Leeds during his playing days when they were in the Champions League, could galvanise the fans and bring success to Leeds.

"They should hire a profile similar to Lee Bowyer. He played for the club, he has them in his heart and a manager like that is what they would need to get back into the Premier League.Give someone like Bowyer a chance, and the fans would love one of their own to come in and they would show the passion needed on matchdays.

“Similar to Duncan Ferguson at Everton a couple years back, that helped them reignite the season. It is a worrying situation for Leeds as I would not like to see them go back into oblivion again as they are a Premier League club.”

Bowyer, who has previously managed Birmingham in the Championship, has made it clear in the past that he would be keen on taking the Leeds job.

Who will be the next Leeds manager?

There’s no doubt that Bowyer would have the passion and hunger to do well at Leeds, and he would certainly back himself to take this talented Leeds squad back to the Premier League. But, most fans would agree that the club needs to simply go for the best man for the job, and the history of the manager is largely irrelevant.

The reality is that whilst Bowyer did well with Charlton and Blues in the past, you wouldn’t think he has a CV that should put him in the thinking for the Leeds job. For example, someone like Farke has two promotions to the Premier League in the past, and he did so by playing stylish, attacking football.

So, it will be interesting to see who Leeds decide to go with, and the new man will no doubt be excited to take over such a good squad that should be capable of pushing for automatic promotion next season.