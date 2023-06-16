Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand has stepped down from his role, with the club confirming this news on Friday morning.

The 56-year-old has become a very unpopular figure at Loftus Road with many supporters calling for his resignation some time ago.

But the timing of his departure comes as a surprise with the summer transfer window already open, leaving the club with plenty of work to do if they want to bring a replacement in.

Do QPR need a replacement for Les Ferdinand?

Although Gareth Ainsworth may already have a list of players he wants to recruit, a sporting director should probably be brought in to maintain stability when a manager departs.

What QPR need at this stage is someone who can come in and set out a few principles that the club will abide by regardless of who's in charge, so that there isn't a massive change in strategy when a new boss comes in.

The short-term nature of football makes it likely that Ainsworth will leave Loftus Road sooner rather than later, even though he spent over a decade managing former club Wycombe Wanderers.

With this in mind, a replacement for Ferdinand is required and will be needed quickly with the window now open.

Former boss Mark Warburton could be the ideal man to come in.

What is Mark Warburton's current situation?

Warburton is currently out of work after his departure from West Ham United was confirmed.

Although the Hammers endured a reasonably poor league campaign, they won the Conference League and that allowed the ex-Brentford boss to end his stay at the London Stadium on a very high note.

Posting on Twitter yesterday as he confirmed his departure, the 60-year-old hinted that he was on the prowl for his next opportunity already and that could potentially come at QPR.

Why would Mark Warburton be a good choice for QPR?

Although Warburton may have ended his time in West London on a bad note, missing out on the play-offs, he brought real stability and that helped the club to challenge for promotion during the 2021/22 campaign.

Bringing him back as manager probably wouldn't be the best idea - but the fact he brought stability to Loftus Road and helped to recruit some good players suggests that he would be an excellent replacement for Ferdinand.

With Ferdinand receiving so much criticism during the latter stages of his time at the club, QPR need a replacement who will command respect and Warburton would certainly do that.

The 60-year-old knows exactly what being a manager is like and could be a good mentor for Ainsworth because of that - and he could easily step in temporarily if the latter doesn't manage to succeed.

They won't have to pay any compensation for him either following his departure from West Ham - and the fact they won't have to pay anything means they should have more to spend in the transfer market.

With the club needing quite a few fresh faces, having that extra money could be crucial.