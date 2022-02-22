The extent of Kia Joorabchian’s involvement in Paul Ince’s Reading FC appointment revealed

Businessman Kia Joorabchian was not involved in Championship side Reading’s decision to appoint ex-England international Paul Ince as interim manager, according to The Athletic.

Ince was installed as temporary boss on Saturday evening following the departure of former boss Veljko Paunovic, with the Royals winning just one game in 2022 in what has been a turbulent calendar year for them so far, suffering their record home defeat and a shock loss to sixth-tier side Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup.

They may have claimed an impressive 3-2 away victory at the weekend against a capable Preston North End side, but this decision to part ways was taken prior to the clash at Deepdale and Ince will now be joined by academy manager Michael Gilkes for this evening’s game against Birmingham City.

There was a discussion on social media including many of the second-tier side’s supporters on Joorabchian’s potential influence on this decision to appoint Ince considering how left-field it was and murmurings from many outlets regarding his alleged influence on matters at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

According to a separate report from The Athletic back in November, a former employee told the outlet that the 50-year-old was calling all the shots with the Royals currently having no Director of Football in place to take the reins.

This is something the businessman has denied and even went as far as saying he had no influence on the club at all, something that contradicts that November report from The Athletic and an article from The Guardian last month with the two media institutions taking a closer look at the Berkshire outfit’s decline.

But it is now thought he had no say or role in Ince’s arrival at the weekend, potentially good news for many supporters who protested against him before their home tie against Coventry City earlier this month.

The Verdict:

Having an external businessman taking control is no way to run a football club – and if supporters had a choice between keeping him at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and seeing him leave – at least some would choose the latter option.

Whilst these reports cannot be confirmed about his involvement and influence on recruitment, even the possibility of having him play a big part in the Royals’ transfers is something that will make a lot of people uneasy.

Having a clearer strategy is the way forward and this is why a Director of Football needs to be in place to be the bridge between the academy and first team, recommend to the manager who’s ready to make the step up and then build a plan on which positions they need to target.

Even if the manager has a big say in who comes in, the appointment of a footballing brain upstairs can help to take the burden off Ince or a likely successor in the summer and this can only help to improve results on the pitch.

Former manager Brian McDermott would be perfect for that role considering how well he knows the Royals and the experience he has – but whether that appointment will be made remains to be seen.