The expected Reading XI Bowen is likely to play this weekend

Reading are hoping to extend their four match unbeaten run when they travel to Preston on Sunday.

The Royals have been in fine form, especially over the last two games, as they sit in 15th place hoping to make an attack for the top half in the coming months.

Since Mark Bowen has come in, Reading have been very solid and look a much harder side to beat. On Boxing Day, they beat QPR 1-0 which carries on their good record at the Madejski Stadium under their new manager.

Here’s the XI that Bowen is expected to put out against Preston on Sunday…

Reading are hoping to keep their good run of form going when they travel to Deepdale on Sunday to play sixth placed Preston. The Royals will be full of confidence after their performance on Boxing Day and, having picked up two victories in a row, they’ll be aiming to do the same but at a side looking to get promotion to the Premier League.

The back four is expected to stay the same after what what was a brilliant defensive display on Thursday night. Liam Moore looks back to his old self and Chris Gunter had his best game of the season during the victory.

In midfield, Pele has started to fit in really well to the Reading side and was breaking up the play all game. He was particularly impressive against the normally influential Eberechi Eze.

The three behind Lucas Joao have all been important for the Royals this season. John Swift has been arguably Reading’s best player in the current campaign, and he showed that once again with a quite outstanding effort finding the back of the net on Boxing Day.

Joao held the ball up well and was excellent throughout and he brought the team into play at every opportunity which gave Reading the chances to build attacks. They’ll need him to do more of the same on Sunday at a strong Preston side.