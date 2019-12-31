The expected Reading XI Bowen is likely to play on New Year’s Day v Fulham

Reading make the short trip to Fulham on New Year’s Day aiming to make it four wins in a row, as they look to make a surge for the top-half.

The Royals have been in sensational form over the Christmas period, and it has seen them keep four clean sheets in a row and climb into 14th in the Championship table.

There doesn’t look to be any sign of a relegation battle looming for the club this season, but after the win at Deepdale, Royals fans may have their sights set on much higher positions.

Here’s the expected XI that Bowen will play on New Year’s Day against Fulham…

Reading will head into this fixture with an abundance of confidence flowing through their veins as they prepare to face Fulham.

Bowen is expected to keep an unchanged lineup for the game, this would be the Royals’ third successive league game with the same XI starting the match, something that can provide consistency to performances.

In the defence, performances have been superb from all four of them. Tyler Blackett got two assists in the victory over Preston on Sunday and has done a fantastic job in keeping Jordan Obita and Omar Richards out of the team.

Reading are now on a run of four clean sheets in a row, and a big part of that has been down to the growing partnership of Michael Morrison and Liam Moore.

In midfield, Charlie Adam has been excellent in recent weeks and is showing why he was once one of the Premier League’s most sought after players. In front of him, John Swift and Ovie Ejaria have been exceptional and constantly provide the Royals with goal-scoring opportunities.

Lucas Joao is expected to keep his place at striker, and carry on his good run of form, as he’s found the net in four of his last six games. Reading will have to be at their best to get a result at Fulham, but there’s no reason why they can’t going off recent form.