The expected QPR XI Warburton is likely to play this weekend

Queens Park Rangers host Hull City in the Championship on Sunday.

After starting the month in the finest fashion possible, QPR have since dropped off the boil and their 1-0 defeat at Reading last night proved just that.

A John Swift stunner in the second-half was the difference at the Madejski, and it pulls Reading up to 15th in the Championship table, three points and a place behind the West Londoners.

Mark Warburton’s side will welcome Hull this weekend, and here we take a look at the starting line-up that Warburton is expected to name:

Joe Lumley looked as confident as ever last night and looks to have that number one spot nailed on for the season now.

In-front of him, Warburton will likely name a back-four with the same four from last night’s loss – Todd Kane on the right and Ryan Manning on the left, with Grant Hall and Toni Leistner in the middle.

The diamond didn’t work for QPR at Reading. They couldn’t move the ball as fluidly as they can do so expect Warburton to adopt a new formation this weekend, potentially reverting to a 4-4-2.

Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel should keep their spots on the wings and Luke Amos in the middle.

Geoff Cameron sat in-front of the defence last night but having played a number of games this month, and being no stranger to injuries, Warburton could well rest him – if he does, expect to see Dom Ball come into the side.

QPR came close to an equaliser through Jordan Hugill last night but the forward got a lot of stick for his performance. He looked isolated up-top but worked hard to create chances, and he’ll ideally be joined by a strike partner on Sunday.

Nahki Wells hasn’t been favoured of late but Ilias Chair has played as a striker this season, and had an impact coming off the bench yesterday – we could well see him starting alongside Hugill.

It’ll be the R’s last home fixture of 2019 and of the decade itself, and fans would love to sign it off with a win in-front of the home crowd.