The expected QPR XI Warburton is likely to play on New Year’s Day v Cardiff

Queens Park Rangers host Cardiff City in the Championship tomorrow in their first game of 2020.

QPR take a run of four games without a win into the new year whilst Cardiff are unbeaten in four, and 10th in the Championship table.

It was Hull City who came from behind to beat QPR last time out and frustratingly so, after a goalkeeping error and some lax marking on a free-kick dealt the R’s the loss.

But only five points separate Cardiff from QPR, and a win could take the Londoners up a place to 14th.

Here we take a look at the expected QPR XI for tomorrow’s game:

Despite his mistake which led to Hull’s equaliser last time out, Mark Warburton will more than likely stick with Joe Lumley in goal.

A back-four seems the way forward though and expect to see Ryan Manning, Toni Leistner and Grant Hall keep their places, with Todd Kane coming in for Angel Rangel – the Spaniard did well against Hull, but the 37-year-old will likely be rested for this one.

Another man who came in last game and impressed was Dom Ball – he alongside Luke Amos in-front of the defence did well.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this QPR quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Ian Holloway managed QPR in the 2004/05 Championship season - where did they finish in the league? 9th 10th 11th 12th

Nahki Wells started the game up-front on his own against Hull and he looked way too isolated, so expect a 4-4-2 from Warburton tomorrow – Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebere Eze on either wing, with Wells partnering Jordan Hugill up-front.

Wells and Hugill were one of the most prolific partnerships in the Championship at the start of the season but they don’t often seem to pair any more – Warburton should revert to winning ways tomorrow, and start both up-top.