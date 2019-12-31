The expected Portsmouth XI Jackett is likely to play on New Year’s Day v Gillingham

Portsmouth travel to Gillingham on the first day of 2020, and they will be hoping to get the three points against the Gills as the visitors look to boost their playoff hopes in League One.

Pompey are currently two points behind sixth-placed Peterborough in the table, and Kenny Jackett will be faced with the selection choices just like any other manager as a busy schedule continues.

Jackett will be deciding just which players are best suited to getting the job done against Gillingham with a valuable three points on the line, and here is the expected XI that he is likely to go with…

It is expected that Jackett will choose to go with an unchanged side from their 3-1 defeat away at MK Dons on Sunday, so therefore Craig MacGillivray keeps his spot in between the sticks to try and keep Gillingham out.

Right-footed Anton Walkes will continue his run at left-back in the absence of Lee Brown and Brandon Haunstrup, while Sean Raggett and Christian Burgess will stay at the heart of defence. Right-back James Bolton will be tasked to get up and down the flanks to provide a balance going forward and defending.

In central midfield, Ben Close will continue in the role of being the box-to-box midfielder, as he will have to get forward to support attacks but also be capable of doing his defensive duties. Captain Tom Naylor, who has been used at centre-back this season, will remain alongside him as the defensive midfielder.

On the left flank going forward, Ronan Curtis will be looking to maintain the good form that he has been showing in recent weeks while Marcus Harness will act as the No.10. Andy Cannon will continue as the right winger.

Summer signing Ellis Harrison will remain as the lone striker after some promising performances in recent weeks, with his pace and first touch being able to get him in behind while his strength and holdup play allows him to bring others into play.