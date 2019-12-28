The expected Millwall XI that Rowett will select against Brentford

Millwall have not won in their last two games in the Championship, and take on Brentford this Sunday looking to get back to winning ways at The Den.

The Lions come off the back of a 1-1 draw against Cardiff City on Boxing Day, a result which sees the side from SE16 sit in twelfth place in the league standings.

After a defeat in their last home game to Barnsley, Millwall will want to get back to winning ways. The Lions have not won at The Den since November 9th.

They take on a Brentford side in excellent form, who have won four of their last six league games.

However, the Bees have not won away from home in their last three.

Here’s the likely starting XI that Gary Rowett will select ahead of Millwall’s upcoming clash this Sunday…

Rowett is likely to make just the one change for Millwall’s clash against Brentford, as there should be a tweak in formation and some players will also be back in the fold.

As Millwall are back at home, there will be a change in formation to a 4-4-2, which was used against Barnsley. A 4-4-1-1 is not possible at present due to Ben Thompson’s injury.

Bartosz Białkowski will continue in goal, with the Polish stopper a standout performer against Cardiff last time out.

The back three used at the Cardiff City Stadium will be changed into a back four, with Alex Pearce dropping to the bench. Jake Cooper and Shaun Hutchinson will be the likely centre-back pairing.

Murray Wallace should also start. The left-back featured as a substitute against Cardiff after recently suffering a bout of illness. Mahlon Romeo continues at right-back.

Jed Wallace stays on the right-hand side, and will be looking to replicate his heroics from last time out against the Bees on Sunday. Jayson Molumby and Shaun Williams keep their places in the centre of the park, with Shane Ferguson playing at left midfield.

Jón Daði Böðvarsson and Tom Bradshaw should continue together up front due to the absence of a fully-fit Number 10. The pair started the last home game for Millwall in attack.