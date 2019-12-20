The expected Millwall XI Rowett is likely to play this weekend

Millwall take on Barnsley this weekend looking to get another three points under manager Gary Rowett.

Since the ex-Derby boss has been in charge, the Lions have lost just once in nine fixtures and that has led them to the top-half of the table where they sit within two points of the play-off places.

It’s a winnable game at The Den on Saturday against a side who sit rock bottom of the division. Here’s how we expect Rowett to lineup against the Tykes on Saturday…

The Lions have had an excellent couple of weeks under their manager Rowett, and he seems to have transformed them into a side that is very capable of picking up points against any team they face in the division.

These recent results has propelled them into play-off contention and that has only boosted the confidence around the camp over the last month. Last Saturday they managed to pick up a 1-0 away victory over Derby County which signalled the improvement that Rowett had brought into the side.

In terms of how the Lions will lineup, there is really no reason to change the system or personnel as they look to continue this brilliant run of form. The back three should stay the same, with Jake Cooper impressing recently and even adding a goal to his tally in the win over Bristol City.

In the midfield Jed Wallace should keep his place after his electrifying start to the season. Millwall will be hoping that he stays over January after being high on the agenda of a number of clubs due to his great form.

Up top, and Tom Bradshaw will be hoping to notch yet another goal having scored the winner for the side last weekend. He’s forming a good relationship with Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, as they both seem to work to each other’s strengths.