The expected Millwall XI Rowett is likely to play on New Year’s Day v Luton Town

Gary Rowett’s Millwall side will be aiming for back-to-back victories when they face Luton Town at The Den on New Year’s Day.

The Lions have been exceptional since the new boss came in, and he’s seemingly given the side a new lease of life to try and push for a place in the play-offs.

They’ve switched systems in recent times, and are currently playing with three centre-backs and two wing-backs. It’s been an approach that has worked very well, and they recorded an excellent victory against high-flying Brentford on Sunday.

Here’s the expected Millwall XI that Rowett is likely to put against Luton…

Can you get 100% in this Millwall quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Where did Millwall finish in the 2018/2019 season? 18th 21st 19th 20th

Millwall are expected to keep their lineup unchanged for the fixture against Luton on New Year’s Day. Rowett has a preferred system, and after they perfected it during the win against Brentford, he won’t want to make any specific changes for the visit of Graeme Jones’ side.

The new formation that Rowett is trying to install at the club has three centre-backs with two wing-backs. Jake Cooper and Alex Pearce have both taken well to the change and despite not being the best in terms of their mobility, they’ve positioned themselves well throughout so it’s not a problem.

In the midfield, Jayson Molumby is set to keep his place in the side having impressed immensely under Rowett and shown why Brighton only wanted to send the youngster out on loan. He’ll be partnered by Shaun Williams who has recently shone in the new system and has enjoyed getting his foot on the ball more than he did under Neil Harris.

Up top, the front three should remain unchanged barring any injuries. Aiden O’Brien scored the winner against Brentford, whilst Jed Wallace has been Millwall’s best player this season and will see Wednesday’s fixture as an opportunity to rack up more goals against a side that have conceded the most goals so far this season.

It should be an interesting fixture with both sides wanting the three points to help them meet their season ambitions.