The expected Fulham XI Parker is likely to play on New Year’s Day v Reading

Fulham host Reading in the Championship tomorrow, in their first game of the New Year.

A 1-0 win at home to Stoke City last time out gave Fulham a happy ending to what’s been a turbulent year.

Relegation from the Premier League and now a season of ups and downs under Scott Parker, but with his side in 3rd-place of the Championship table going into 2020, little more could’ve been asked of the 39-year-old.

They face a Reading side tomorrow who’ve picked up more points than anyone in December, having won three and draw two, conceding just one in those five games.

A hard-fought encounter it’ll surely be tomorrow, and here we take a look at the starting eleven that Parker is expected to name:

Fulham have a slight centre-back crisis now after the injury to Alfie Mawson against Stoke – the 25-year-old was forced off after 66-minutes with a suspected muscle injury and is likely going to miss the game tomorrow.

With back-up defender Maxime Le Marchand also ruled out, Cyrus Christie may be forced into the middle alongside Tim Ream.

That leaves Parker with Marek Rodak in goal, Joe Bryan at left-back and Denis Odoi on the right.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Fulham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Ian Holloway managed QPR in the 2004/05 Championship season - where did they finish in the league? 9th 10th 11th 12th

Fulham will more than likely field a 4-3-3 tomorrow, with Tom Cairney and Harrison Reed keeping their spots.

Josh Onomah was the third man in that midfield on Sunday and having played a lot of football through December, expect Parker to rest him for the more technical Stefan Johansen.

The front-three for Fulham worked well against Stoke despite only scoring one goal, so expect to see Anthony Knockaert on the right and Bobby Reid on the left, with the Championship’s top-scorer with 18 in the middle, Aleksandar Mitrovic.