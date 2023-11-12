Highlights QPR's struggles this season are evident, and they need to improve to avoid a similar fate as last year.

Sinclair Armstrong, a forward for QPR, has shown his ability to impact play in the attacking third with three league goals.

QPR needs to get their key players, like Lyndon Dykes and Chris Willock, firing again to turn their season around and improve their goal-scoring record.

Queens’ Park Rangers’ woes have been there for everyone to see so far this season.

They just about managed to retain their Championship status last term and they’re facing similar problems this time around.

Marti Cifuentes is the latest manager tasked with steadying the ship at Loftus Road and one man who could make a difference for his QPR side is forward Sinclair Armstrong.

All about Sinclair Armstrong

Sinclair Armstrong first arrived in West London in 2020, joining from Shamrock Rovers.

He has been sent out on loan to Torquay United and Aldershot Town in this period though and so it is only recently that he has truly felt like a QPR player.

The 20-year-old played 22 games in the Championship last term and has already amassed more minutes in his 14 appearances (as of November 10th) this time around.

Armstrong has contributed to three league goals from 827 league minutes at the time of writing and so he has shown a clear ability to be able to affect play in the attacking third.

Cifuentes has a few forward-thinking players that can certainly make the difference as QPR attempt to work their way up the table.

Armstrong is one of these alongside names such as Lyndon Dykes, Chris Willock and Ilias Chair but it is defender Kenneth Paal that leads the scoring charts currently, pointing to the major issue.

Turning QPR’s season around

Rangers finished 20th last season with 50 points, six more than Reading who went down in 22nd place.

It wasn’t too long ago that this club were at the other end of the table, in and around the play-off spots under the management of Michael Beale.

Chair and Willock were two individuals in particular that played a starring role in QPR’s previous success.

The former was still able to contribute 14 goals to the cause last season, his joint best for the club, but he has just the one goal and two assists to his name so far in 2023/24.

Willock meanwhile was electric in the 2021/22 campaign as he scored seven goals and assisted 11 across his 35 outings.

Getting these two numbers 10s firing again is crucial for this club and if Cifuentes can give them free roles with Armstrong leading the line, the only way is up.

Armstrong may still be very young but he is a physical presence with an eye for goal - the Irishman has made his debut for the U21s and the men’s national team in 2023, scoring for both already.

Dykes or Armstrong could work when it comes to leading the line but the latter brings more energy and he has the ability to interchange with Willock and Chair as much as possible.

Free-flowing football is how that duo can play their best football and it is clear that something has to change.

Only Sheffield Wednesday have scored fewer Championship goals than QPR this season and the Londoners are slightly underperforming their xG too.

0.73 per 90 is the rating at which they’re scoring in comparison to an xG of 0.82, as well as the defensive stats not reading particularly well either.