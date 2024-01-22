Highlights Hull City are leading the race for Ryan Giles, despite Leeds United and Cardiff City also showing interest.

Hull City are reportedly leading the race for Ryan Giles, despite interest from the likes of Leeds United and Cardiff City in the Luton Town full-back's signature.

Giles became the Premier League new boys' club-record signing upon promotion over the summer when securing a £5 million move from Wolves, which came off the back of a productive loan stint with Middlesbrough in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign where he notched 11 league assists.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Cardiff's recruitment team are extremely keen to land the signature of Giles on a loan deal from Luton Town, even though he joined the Hatters permanently only six months ago.

They were the first club to be linked, but Leeds are also in need of reinforcements in the wide defensive areas, and plenty of full-backs have already been linked with a move to West Yorkshire, including Giles.

Adam Pope of the BBC first mentioned that the Luton left-back was a target for Leeds this month, but that interest has grown further recently. He was also name-checked by Phil Hay in a piece for The Athletic, whilst Football Insider have since claimed that the Whites have enquired about taking Giles on loan for the rest of the season.

Despite plenty of interest in his services, it is Hull City who are currently the leaders in the race for Luton Town's full-back, according to the latest reports from TEAMtalk.

They aren't short of competition for the ex-Middlesbrough loanee's signature but the Tigers have been able to secure the likes of Billy Sharp and Fabio Carvalho this month. That may have given them confidence about getting a deal over the line, although Luton are reluctant to let go of him.

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Ryan Giles to Hull

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer hinted that the ability to lure players like Carvalho and Giles is partially down to the excellent job Rosenior is doing and the football his side are currently playing.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Hull City are seventh in the Championship and enjoying a fine season under Liam Rosenior and are sat only a few points off of a play-off place.

"After securing the services of Fabio Carvalho and beating a host of Championship teams to his signatre, they now find themselves leading the race for Ryan Giles ahead of Leeds and Cardiff.

"Giles can operate anywhere on the left-hand side of the park, and has struggled to make any significant impact at Luton since his £5 million arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers in July.

"They're reluctant to let him go as he is a valued member of Rob Edwards' squad but his playing time has been restricted due to the impressive form of Alfie Doughty, so therefore a loan move for the player makes sense but a permanent one may allow Edwards to strengthen other areas of his squad.

"If Hull beat a side like Leeds to his signature, then it will be a testament to Liam Rosenior and the excellent work that he has done with this young Hull group, and the manner in which they are playing their football at the moment."

Another statement of intent from Hull

Given Giles' quality relative to Championship level, it is no surprise that a number of second tier clubs are keen to secure his services, even if it is just on a six-month loan basis.

Leeds have issues at full-back, with Luke Ayling and Djed Spence permitted to depart in January, and given the injury issues for the likes of Junior Firpo, Sam Byram, and Jamie Shackleton so far this season.

However, much like Carvalho, they cannot guarantee the game time that Hull are perhaps promosing to the parent clubs of these players.

Lewie Coyle has been utilised at left-back, highlighting their need for a player in that area is perhaps even greater than Leeds', but that doesn't take away from this deal being another major statement of intent if the Tigers can get it over the line.