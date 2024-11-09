Derby County's nickname of the Rams is one of the most recognisable in the entirety of the EFL.

It is a name that has been the lifeblood of the club throughout history, and has been the focus of the crest since the East Midlands side were established in 1884, 140 years ago.

However, as with all football club nicknames, it is not just a coincidence that the animal has become synonymous with Derby, and there is a deep history to the connection, one that dates back to even before the game itself was shaped into the one we all know and love.

Football League World has taken a look at how, why and when the Rams became known as the Rams, and just how much of an impact it has had on not only the football club, but the city of Derby itself.

Derby County Fact File Nickname The Rams Stadium Pride Park Stadium Capacity 33,597 League Championship Major Honours English First Division x2, FA Cup, Community Shield Manager Paul Warne 2023/24 League One - 2nd

The Rams nickname has been around as long as the team

As one of the founding members of the EFL, the Championship side have an extremely rich history both on and off the pitch.

But it is that off the pitch history that is from where Derby take their nickname, with it coming from an extremely famous old-English folk song, The Derby Ram.

It also goes by the name of As I Was Going To Derby, with it being noted by Llewellyn Jewitt in his 1867 book, The Ballads and Songs of Derbyshire, that the song had been sung for at least 100 years.

It has been stated that the first President of the USA, George Washington, sang the song to the children of one of his friends back in 1796, giving the club a partial link to the United States. However, despite its rich history, there is no source as to where the song came from or when it originated.

The ram is now forever linked with Derby

Derby's crest is focused solely around the animal, and it is something that has spread to the fanbase, with supporters donning themselves the Rams.

The club's mascots, Rammie and Ewie, are often seen at Pride Park entertaining young fans before, during and after matches, with the former one of the most well-known mascots in the entirety of the EFL.

The club's connection does not just stop there either, as a Swaledale ram is the Regimental Mascot of The Mercian Regiment, dubbed Private Derby.

It is an honourary role that was first given in 1858 after a member of the regiment, Private Sullivan of Number 1 Company, found a fighting ram tied up in a temple yard in India. The animal has represented The Mercian Regiment ever since, and the current Private (ranks do vary) Derby is often on show at Pride Park.

Not many clubs have as much attachment to their nickname as the East Midlands club do, with a statue of a ram on show in the city centre on East Street. However, it does show the pride that Derby and their supporters have in their history.