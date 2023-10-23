Highlights Nathan Jones could be the right fit for Millwall as he has a track record of building high-energy, hardworking teams like he did with Luton.

Millwall shares similarities with Luton in terms of a British core and hungry players determined to push on, which could help build a bond and unity under Jones.

Jones' passionate style on the touchline and ability to whip up fans could make The Den a formidable venue if he can get results and get everyone on side.

Millwall are on the lookout for a new manager after it was surprisingly mutually agreed that Gary Rowett would leave the club.

The Lions’ job looks an appealing one, as whilst he came in for criticism towards the end, the reality is that Rowett has left them in a good position.

He had the team punching above their weight when you look at their financial muscle compared to others, but there are some very good players at The Den, which means they rightly harbour hopes of trying to finish in the play-offs.

Now, it’s about finding the right head coach, and there are a number of names linked with the vacancy.

Nathan Jones could be the right fit for Millwall

And, one of those is Nathan Jones, and he could be exactly what Millwall need to take that step to the next level.

Firstly, you have to say he has a personality that is divisive, so there are some who would be instantly against his appointment.

However, the one way he would win people round is by getting results, and he could do that with the Londoners.

When you look at his career, there are two big failures, with Saints and previously at Stoke, but there is also the huge success he enjoyed with Luton, and, in relation to Millwall, his time at Kenilworth Road seems most relevant.

At Stoke and Southampton, Jones inherited squads that weren’t the best in terms of togetherness. The south coast side were struggling near the bottom of the Premier League, whilst Stoke had been underachieving since their relegation from the top-flight.

In both cases, there were international players, some who perhaps thought they were better than they were, and it was a complete contrast to the hardworking environment he had created with Luton.

But, Millwall share many similarities to the Hatters.

One is that it’s generally a British core with the Lions, and many of the players have worked their way up to this level, so they’re hungry and determined to push on.

There are many players who know their best realistic chance of reaching the Premier League is with Millwall, and that can build a bond and unity that can take a team a long way.

Of course, Luton are the best example of that, and whilst Rob Edwards was the man to get them over the line, we can’t forget the work that Jones did to put them in that position.

The 50-year-old built a team that played with energy, intensity and all opponents will tell you that a game against Luton was not enjoyable.

When you lack the financial power of rivals in this league, you must maximise talent, and there’s evidence that Jones can get those who had been written off in the past to compete.

His passionate style would also rub off on the fans. Kenilworth Road became a very difficult place to go under his guidance, and part of that was down to Jones’ demeanour on the side. As well as creating a high energy team on the pitch, he whipped the fans up from his behaviour on the touchline - and it worked.

Again, he will need results to get everyone on side, but if Jones could get The Den rocking, it would be a formidable venue.

The task for the next Millwall boss is clear, to get the side reaching the play-offs as they dream of promotion to the Premier League.

It won’t be easy, but Jones has laid the foundations for Luton to become the surprise story of English football of the past decade, and he would be keen to restore his reputation with Millwall by doing something similar.