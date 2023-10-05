Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have sacked manager Xisco Munoz after a disappointing start to the season, leaving striker Lyle Taylor in limbo regarding a potential contract with the club.

Munoz's departure means that the new manager, whoever it may be, will have little insight into Taylor's abilities and may be hesitant to give him a chance without seeing him in training.

Taylor's wait for a final answer on a contract extension is extended, potentially costing him valuable time to find another club and delaying his return to competitive football.

For the second time in a matter of months, Sheffield Wednesday now find themselves looking for a new manager.

In the wake of their promotion from League One back to the Championship at the end of last season, the Owls sprung something of a surprise over the course of the summer, when they announced Darren Moore's departure as the club's manager.

Following that exit, Xisco Munoz was announced as Moore's replacement, returning to England after previously guiding Watford to promotion to the Premier League during the 2020/21 season.

Ultimately though, things simply did not work out for the Spaniard, during what would prove to be a brief time at Hillsborough.

The 43-year-old failed to win any of his ten Championship games in charge of the Owls, picking up just two points from that period.

As a result, a 1-0 defeat to West Brom at The Hawthorns on Tuesday proved to be Munoz' final game in charge of the Owls, with the Spaniard sacked a day later, with the club bottom of the Championship table.

While there are other issues that appear to be causing frustration for supporters of the club, that situation with regards to the table, means most associated with the club will feel this is the right decision for Wednesday to make, with all the evidence suggesting Munoz will not be able to get enough out of this squad, to keep them in the Championship, meaning change was needed.

However, there may be one individual with a recent connection to Wednesday, who from a personal perspective may be rather disappointed with the news of Munoz' sacking, in the form of Lyle Taylor.

What is Lyle Taylor's situation with Sheffield Wednesday?

As things stand, Taylor is currently a free agent, having been released by Nottingham Forest following the expiration of his contract at The City Ground at the end of last season.

That of course, means that the striker is still eligible to sign for a new club despite the transfer window being closed, and Sheffield Wednesday had at one point, looked to be a potential destination.

Speaking last month, Munoz himself had confirmed that the 33-year-old was training with the Owls, in a bid to secure himself a contract.

However, when providing an update on Taylor earlier this week, the now former Wednesday boss explained that the striker was no longer training with Wednesday, with the club needing to assess the situation before deciding whether or not to offer him a contract.

As a result, the fact Munoz has now departed Sheffield Wednesday, may arguably not be the best news for Taylor from his point of view.

What could Munoz' sacking by Sheffield Wednesday mean for Lyle Taylor?

Given his position in charge of first-team affairs at the club, Munoz was the one Taylor will have needed to impress first while training with the Owls in his attempts to win a contract.

But having now ended that stint with the club, seemingly leaving Wednesday to consider their decision, Munoz' replacement will have little insight to work with, when it comes to making a decision on the striker.

Consequently, whoever that may prove to be could be reluctant to now give Taylor a chance with the Owls, given he has not seen what the 33-year-old can do, while he may also have his own preferred targets to look to bring in at some point.

Alternatively, whoever comes in to take over from Munoz could want a look at the striker first for himself, which could lead to another spell training with the Owls.

While that would not shut down the chance of a contract completely, it would extend Taylor's wait for a final answer on a deal, which extends his wait for regular competitive football - having not played a single minute for Forest last season - and, if unsuccessful, costs time he could have spent looking for another club.

Meanwhile, the fact that both Munoz and club captain Barry Bannan had both praised Taylor for his quality during that training stint with the Owls, suggests he may have at least had some chance of earning that contract at Hillsborough.

It is also worth noting that Wednesday will surely want to appoint a manager first then he can make a call on whether or not Taylor is a player who fits with his squad and style.

Depending on how long that takes, that too could further extend the length of time the striker is in limbo for.

With all that in mind, you feel that Taylor is one person who would have wanted to see Munoz stick around at Sheffield Wednesday for a bit longer yet, at least until a decision had been made on whether or not to offer him a contract.