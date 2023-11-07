Highlights Wales international Tyler Roberts has the potential to be a key player and add a creative edge to Birmingham City's struggling offense.

Roberts has had an injury-plagued career so far but is due to make his latest return from injury after the November international break.

The upcoming fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham could provide an ideal opportunity for Roberts to make a successful return to Championship action.

Wales international Tyler Roberts has the potential to cause problems for any Championship defence.

He just needs some luck in what has been an injury plagued career so far.

The Birmingham City ace is still just 24 years old but you could be forgiven for thinking he was older than that given his injury record and the fact he made his senior debut for West Brom back in 2016.

Roberts is due to make his latest return from injury following the November international break.

Birmingham boss Wayne Rooney may turn to the former Leeds man in an effort to improve on the rocky start to his tenure at the Blues.

Roberts clearly has the talent to be one of the Championship’s finest players, he just needs a lucky break.

In his most productive season to date, Roberts scored three goals and made five assists in 20 starts for Leeds United during the 2018/19 Championship campaign.

The attacking midfielder has a Premier League goal to his name but has registered just one appearance after signing for the Blues over the summer due to injury.

If Roberts does come back fit and firing, he could add a creative edge to a Blues side who have scored just 18 times in 15 Championship matches.

Even Plymouth and Norwich down in 19th and 17th respectively have found the back of the net on eight more occasions than Rooney’s side this season.

Should Roberts re-find his form of old, he could be a replacement for Oliver Burke who has been in Rooney’s starting 11 of late.

The man on loan from Werder Bremen has not managed a single goal contribution in 10 appearances this campaign.

Just four Blues players have managed to bag more than one goal this season so it is clear to see that they are crying out for more of a cutting edge.

If Roberts manages to avoid further injury upon his return to fitness then he could help fill this void.

Could a fully fit Roberts be the man to guide Birmingham back up the table?

He could be.

The Blues have managed to pick up just one point since Wayne Rooney took charge of the club.

Even that point came as somewhat of a disappointment as they initially held a 2-0 lead over Ipswich before being pegged back to 2-2 late on courtesy of a Marcus Harness brace.

Having made just one appearance all season, the return of Roberts will feel like a new signing for Birmingham.

His fresh energy could help re-kindle the sort of form they had under former boss John Eustace.

The fixtures the Blues have following the international break and Roberts’ expected return are somewhat favourable too.

On Saturday 25th November, they host bottom of the league Sheffield Wednesday who have managed just one victory all campaign.

They then face a trip to play-off chasers Blackburn Rovers before hosting Rotherham who, like Wednesday, sit in the bottom three.

The Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham fixtures could provide an ideal scenario for Roberts to make a return to Championship action.