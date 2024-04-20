Ex-Inter Milan star Joao Mario has remarkably ranked as 'the most similar player' to Coventry City's Callum O'Hare.

According to the FBREF football statistics site, O'Hare's statistical player profile closely aligns with the former Portugal international's playing style.

Sharing qualities with Mario, an established player at Champions League level, surely stands the Coventry City talent in good stead.

Although the attacking midfielder is yet to make his debut in Europe's Premier competition, recent links with numerous Premier League clubs and Scottish Champions Celtic suggest that O'Hare could feature on the Champions League stage in the near future.

If the 25-year-old does go on to make his Champions League debut, O'Hare will hope to perform at a similarly high standard to Mario who, throughout his career, has been especially effective in European competition.

Across his last two seasons playing in Europe, the Benfica star has been central to his team's success in the Champions League.

Mario has regularly contributed with goals in important moments.

Operating in both attacking-midfield and wide roles, the 31-year-old has scored 9 times in his last 19 Champions League matches for the Liga Portugal outfit.

However, if O'Hare is to perform to the best of his ability at the highest level, he will have to overcome injury issues that have previously hampered his career.

The former Aston Villa youth product returned from ten months off the pitch in October, having sustained an ACL injury the previous season.

With the dynamic midfielder yet to sign a new deal with Coventry City, and his existing contract with the club set to run out this season, both foreign-based and domestic clubs will be waiting in the wings to snap up one of the Championship's most exciting talents.

O'Hare looks headed for new pastures, but whether he will have the opportunity to face his most similar player in the Champions League remains to be seen.

Both Callum O'Hare and Joao Mario have an exceptional passing ability

According to O'Hare and Mario's respective player profiles, the pair convincingly outrank other attacking midfielders when compared on their passing ability.

Both players have recorded a higher pass completion level in their performances across the last year than 97% of footballers playing as a winger or in an attacking-midfield role.

O'Hare is a fantastic progressive passer. His ability to drive Coventry City up the pitch, unlock deep defences and instigate a quick counter has not gone unnoticed by the clubs vying for his signature in the upcoming summer window.

Statistically, playing under Mark Robins, O'Hare has offered considerably more defensive support than other players in his position and works hard to break up opposition attacks, ranking in the top 20% on tackles per match.

The top percentile rank on key stats, as per FBref.com Player (Top% rank) Callum O'Hare Joao Mario Non-Penalty Goals 85 6 Pass Completion 98 98 Progressive passes 88 87 Successful take ons 30 15 Tackles per game 81 50

Callum O'Hare's current situation

Amid rising transfer speculation, with Coventry City all but mathematically out of play-off contention and therefore promotion to the Premier League, O'Hare looks increasingly likely to depart the West Midlands club at the end of this campaign.

Having joined the club as a 20-year-old, O'Hare has spent the last five seasons with the Sky Blues and may feel that the time is right to move to a team higher up the English League pyramid, or to a club regularly competing for European honours.

With a move to Scotland, O'Hare could find the opportunity to play European football and be in a regular battle for domestic titles.

However, if the 25-year-old opts against a move north of the border, in favour of a transfer to one of the many Premier League clubs lined with his signing, he could benefit from the mammoth spending power held by teams in the English top flight.

Leicester City and Southampton have both been linked with a move for O'Hare. If either club were to achieve promotion back to the Premier League this season, they would likely be able to fork out a life-changing contract offer to secure the player's signature.

The attacking midfielder will be hopeful that he can continue progressing and developing with a transfer this summer.

If O'Hare can continue to perform similarly to players at the highest level in his position, like Joao Mario, his prospective transfer will prove to be a success.