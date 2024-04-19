Clayton Donaldson has carved out a respectable career in the English Football League.

Across spells with Birmingham City, Brentford and Crewe Alexandra, among others, the Jamaican forward racked up over 100 appearances in the Championship, League One and League Two.

Donaldson has made more than 600 career appearances, scoring 168 times and gaining a reputation as a reliable and deadly striker across 21 seasons.

The Bradford-born striker made it to the League One playoffs with Brentford in 2013 and secured promotion the following season, as the Bees finished runners-up.

Donaldson was the top goalscorer in League Two in 2010-11 with 28 goals, and over a decade later, he's still plying his trade as player-manager of Farsley Celtic.

The 40-year-old joined National League North outfit Farsley Celtic last summer. The West Yorkshire-based club have been mired in a relegation battle all season, and with one game to go, they sit inside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Farsley host Buxton this Saturday, looking for a win, whilst hoping that Blyth Spartans slip up at home to third-placed Brackley Town.

Donaldson could easily have retired, having long since been out of the professional game. But the striker is determined to play on, and alongside gaining experience in the dugout, he's still proving his worth up top as Farsley look to escape the drop.

Donaldson harnesses reputation as EFL journeyman

After starting his career at Hull City in 2002, Donaldson found opportunities hard to come by and moved to York City in 2005 and then to Scotland with Hibernian in 2007.

Upon returning to England with Crewe, Donaldson settled and found form with the League Two club, netting 48 times in 129 appearances before making the move to Brentford.

In west London, Donaldson continued to score with regularity, and his goals carried Brentford to promotion from League One.

Having secured promotion, Donaldson decided not to sign a new contract and moved to Championship rivals Birmingham, where the goals continued to flow.

Short-lived spells at Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers followed before Donaldson joined boyhood club Bradford City.

Despite never staying at any one club longer than four seasons, Donaldson is well-remembered by fans of every team he played for, with his knack for finding the back of the net ensuring his popularity.

Clayton Donaldson career stats as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Brentford 155 53 28 Crewe Alexandra 129 48 13 Birmingham City 117 33 16 Bradford 62 11 6 York City 38 8 0 Farsley 38 3 0 Bolton 34 2 1 Sheffield United 29 5 1 Hibernian 18 5 1 Hull City 1 0 0

Donaldson starts coaching career in Non-League

Before Donaldson joined Farsley, he enjoyed brief stints at York City and Gainsborough Trinity.

Alongside his first team commitments, Donaldson began to hone his skills as a coach and took up the role of player-manager at Farsley upon his release from Gainsborough.

It's been a difficult start to life in the dugout for Donaldson, with Farsley in the midst of a relegation battle, but with three goals to his name this season, the veteran striker has continued to showcase his ability on the pitch.

Donaldson's longevity and willingness to learn look set to serve him well as he makes the transition into management, and after a long career spent with 10 clubs, he won't be short of suitors should he prove himself to be a capable manager.